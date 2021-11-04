Spider-Man will hit 'Marvel's Avengers' on November 30th, but only on PS4 and PS5
At long last, Crystal Dynamics has revealed Spider-Man will arrive in Marvel's Avengers. The iconic superhero will join the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on November 30th as a PlayStation exclusive.
There will be a hero event to accompany Spidey's debut. After discovering AIM's plan to make its Synthoid army unstoppable, Spider-Man teams up with the Avengers to tackle the threat. Crystal Dynamics hasn't offered a proper look at its take look on the hero yet, unfortunately.
The studio initially said it would add Spider-Man , but that obviously didn't pan out. and Clint Barton (both of whom have been known as ) also arrived in Marvel's Avengers later than planned.
Along with Spider-Man, an update later this month will add more cosmetic items (including outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe), a new type of enemy called Echoes and a Klaw raid. The resource and gear upgrade systems will also be reworked and the power level cap will be increased.
The Spider-Man announcement follows an especially rough week for the game. , Square Enix called Marvel's Avengers "an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model," though the game had "unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked." The report also notes that "the new challenge that we tackled with this title produced a disappointing outcome." Yikes. Crystal Dynamics also removed the widely reviled XP and resource booster microtransactions on Tuesday.
The initial sales of Marvel's Avengers were lower than Square Enix expected, and the company posted a loss of around $67 million for the quarter in which it was released. There's been a bit of a turnaround since then, though. The was well received and the game recently landed on Xbox Game Pass. However, Xbox players won't be able to swing into battle with Peter Parker.