Spider-Man will hit 'Marvel's Avengers' on November 30th, but only on PS4 and PS5

At long last, Crystal Dynamics has revealed exactly when Spider-Man will arrive in Marvel's Avengers. The iconic superhero will join the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game on November 30th as a PlayStation exclusive.

There will be a hero event to accompany Spidey's debut. After discovering AIM's plan to make its Synthoid army unstoppable, Spider-Man teams up with the Avengers to tackle the threat. Crystal Dynamics hasn't offered a proper look at its take look on the hero yet, unfortunately.

Read - https://t.co/W68pC9UlC2 pic.twitter.com/YcNMzXleog — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 4, 2021

The studio initially said it would add Spider-Man early this year , but that obviously didn't pan out. Kate Bishop and Clint Barton (both of whom have been known as Hawkeye ) also arrived in Marvel's Avengers later than planned.

Along with Spider-Man, an update later this month will add more cosmetic items (including outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe), a new type of enemy called Echoes and a Klaw raid. The resource and gear upgrade systems will also be reworked and the power level cap will be increased.

The Spider-Man announcement follows an especially rough week for the game. In its annual report , Square Enix called Marvel's Avengers "an ambitious title for us in that we took on the GaaS (Games as a Service) model," though the game had "unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked." The report also notes that "the new challenge that we tackled with this title produced a disappointing outcome." Yikes. Crystal Dynamics also removed the widely reviled XP and resource booster microtransactions on Tuesday.