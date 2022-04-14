U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.47
    -43.12 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,538.99
    -25.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.53
    -264.05 (-1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.55
    -15.56 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.14
    +1.89 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.40
    -9.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0067 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3076
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9500
    +0.2620 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,779.15
    -1,397.05 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.23
    -38.20 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

SpiderBSC Announced Launch of The Safest Launchpad, with NFT and Other Ecosystem

Served Media
·2 min read

SpiderBSC is a revolutionary and community-driven blockchain ecosystem focused on Reward Distribution and NFT Technology

Los Angeles, California, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpiderBSC announced the launch of the first ecosystem in blockchain network that helps the investors to reduce the ownership cost for NFTs. SpiderBSC is using an innovative tax system with their NFTs whereby the more of them an investor holds the less it costs to buy the token. The company has several plans to protect the transaction and offer maximum benefits to its investors including but not limited to buybacks that are backed by the NFT proceeds.

According to the founders of the company, minting SpiderNFTs will feature 2% token reflections as well as 2% BNB rewards for token holders across the network. Also, the investors and holders of the SpiderBSC token will be given priority access to the NFT minting event, VIP access to minting when it is live along with several other benefits. The company also states that 40% of proceeds from the NFT minting process will go towards buybacks of token issued on SpiderBSC network.

Tax rate for NFT Holder:

  • 5-10 nfts buy tax 8%

  • 11-15 nfts buy tax 6%

  • 16-20 nfts buy tax 3%

  • 21+ nfts buy tax is 0%

SpiderBSC is a revolutionary and community-driven blockchain ecosystem focused on Reward Distribution and NFT Technology. For any investor who holds SpiderBSC will get 20% of BNB that can be claimed at Dapp after launching every 1 days.

Company has also stated several future plans for SpiderBSC which can be explored in the white paper at- SpiderBSC White Paper

Current Ecosystem of the company-

  • SpiderBSC Token (Launched)

  • SpiderNFT (Launched)

  • SpiderSwap (Upcoming)

  • SpiderWallet (Upcoming)

Read more about SpiderBSC at https://spiderbsc.finance/

Social Media-
Telegram- https://t.me/SpiderBSC_official
Mint NFT- https://spiderbsc.finance/nft
Twitter- https://twitter.com/spiderbsc

Media Contact
SpiderBSC
Contact Person- Dave Holi
Email- dave@spiderbsc.finance

Source- SpiderBSC

CONTACT: Contact Person- Dave Holi Email- dave@spiderbsc.finance


Recommended Stories

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Can Elon Musk Buy Twitter?

    The eccentricity that helped make him a billionaire could now be a liability in the eyes of Twitter’s board and the financial backers he’ll need. Mr. Musk admitted at a TED Talk Thursday that he’s not sure he’ll actually pull it off, though he said he has “sufficient assets.” Mr. Musk is worth an estimated $250 billion or more, but is cash poor, with nearly all his wealth tied up in shares of Tesla and SpaceX, his privately held rocket company.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot Looks Like a Fat Pitch

    One example of such an opportunity is Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Shares of Home Depot are now down about 27% from their 52-week high amid investor concerns about rising mortgage rates cooling down the housing market and the company's lackluster guidance on its most recent earnings call. While the stock is down 27% in the short term, let's zoom out and focus on the long-term value that Home Depot has created for shareholders.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, rejects Elon Musk offer to buy company

    ‘Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,’ Tesla boss said in letter to Twitter board

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Rebounding Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) had plunged 49% as of the market close on Wednesday. Investors cheered Rite Aid's fourth-quarter update, which was announced before the market opened. Rite Aid reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.07 billion, up 2.5% year over year.

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Buying a stock and holding it forever is madness, isn't it? It's true that companies come and go, and it's rare to see a stock thrive for decades at a time. Here are two buy and hold "forever" stocks that each trade for less than $100.