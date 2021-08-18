U.S. markets closed

Spike in COVID-19 Cases at Gold Resource Corporation’s Don David Gold Mine Necessitates Temporary Ramp Down of Certain Activities

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental priority of the Company's operations. Like many other countries, the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has had a devastating impact on Mexico. In the last three days, the number of individuals in isolation at the Don David Gold Mine has climbed to 102, stretching our camp and extra accommodations in the local communities to the limit. After discussions with our medical staff and an epidemiologist, we are reducing the movement of people coming to the mine site from the local communities and the region. Accordingly, we will ramp down operations starting today and will continue with significantly reduced activities at the mine for at least the next ten days. Our objectives include minimizing the further spread of infection amongst our workforce and the local communities, providing relief to our medical teams, and not further overstraining our accommodations.

The operations will continue with those employees and contractors who have agreed to stay in the camp for periods longer than the usual rotation to create a bubble. Testing frequency will increase with stricter procedures governing operational activities. Exploration, construction of the filter press, transportation and certain other critical activities will continue following the implementation of the enhanced protocols.

We are monitoring the situation daily to assess when normal operations can resume and will report back to the market as more information becomes available.

Cautionary Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward- looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limitedto, those discussed in the Company's 10-Q filed with the SEC.

For further information please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660411/Spike-in-COVID-19-Cases-at-Gold-Resource-Corporations-Don-David-Gold-Mine-Necessitates-Temporary-Ramp-Down-of-Certain-Activities

