Spike in the Manufacturing Vertical to Drive MENA Industrial Packaging Market, Reaching US$ 6.3 Bn by the Year 2027 at a CAGR of 7% by the Forecast Period 2022-27 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / MENA industrial packaging market is worth US$ 4.5 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2027.

Manufacturers of IBCs and drums are continuously on the toes, especially after the demand for bulk transportation. Advantages include cost-effectiveness. Steel drums do provide resistance against impact resistance and corrosion.

Industrial bulk packaging has graduated from old design MS barrels to enhanced MS barrel with improvised time design drums. Also, the manufacturing vertical has grown threefold in the last few years. This has actually prompted the non-conventional verticals to utilize the containers. They are inclusive of food-grade ingredient manufacturers, bio-chemical manufacturers, and likewise. International trade is also expected to stay positive in the next 5 years.

It is a known fact that MENA region is basically focused on ‘oil & gas exploration'. Also, the blatant fact that oil comes across as an exhaustible resource can't be ignored. New-fangled verticals need to get developed for taking over oil & gas vertical's dwindles.

The Gulf countries are into promotion of environmentally-friendly lifestyles. Abu Dhabi has already prohibited the usage of single-use plastic bags. The UAE would be hosting COP28 meeting in the year 2023. It has also released Circular Economy Policy promising to help the businesses in adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Saudi Arabia has also decided to get net-zero emissions by the year 2060.

Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘MENA Industrial Packaging Market'. The team of analysts and consultants have worked on micros as well as macros.

Key Takeaways from MENA Industrial Packaging Market

South Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% in MENA industrial packaging market. This could be credited to the assertion by IEA (International Energy Agency) that production of crude oil reached 448.0 TJ units in the year 2020 alone.

Saudi Arabia holds more than 40% of the market share. This could be reasoned with the fact that spending on the foodservices is expected to witness growth by 6% per year between 2022 and 2027. The year 2021 had witnessed food consumption worth US$ 58.85 Bn.

Competitive Ebullience

Eviosys, in September 2021, launched a new-fangled company for delivering sustainable, smart packaging solutions. The newly formed company, better known as ‘KPS Capital Partners', has acquired Crown Holding Inc's EMEA food and consumer packaging business.

PalletPlast, in March 2021, has been adjudged as ‘The Best end use Product' by Petco - PET plastic recycling group South Africa. This company has come up with fruit pallets produced from waste plastic products.

Comexi, in March 2022, inked an agreement with Madayn Plastic Company with the objective of expanding in the Middle East. The company has actually opted entry to the flexible packaging vertical for capturing a remarkable portion of its market share with Comexi and Reifenhauser India Marketing Middle East & Africa (RIMPL MEA). Comexi F2 ML flexographic press, Reifenhauser extruder, and Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator have been acquired by Madayn Plastic.

Huhtamaki, in September 2021, completed acquisition of Elif to promote sustainability and talent all across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

"Flexible packaging business does set up trends pertaining to packaging by catalyzing design flexibility, safety, sustainability, and convenience", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report have in store?

The research study is based on product (plastic pallets, drums, IBCs (Totes), sacks, pails, crates, tubes, bulk boxes, and likewise), by material (metal industrial packaging, plastic industrial packaging, paper & paperboard industrial packaging, and fiber & wood industrial packaging), by packaging (rigid industrial packaging and flexible industrial packaging), and by end-use industry (agriculture, automotive, building & construction, chemical & pharma, engineering, food & beverages, metal products, oil & lubricants, plastic & rubber, furniture, electronics, e-Commerce, tobacco, and likewise.

Flexible industrial packaging (like sacks) is likely to witness an exorbitant demand going forward, as they require less storage space and are cost-effective. Thus, MENA industrial packaging market is slates to grow well in the forecast period.

MENA Industrial Packaging Market By Category

By Product:

Plastic Pallets

Drums

IBCs (Totes)

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Tubes

Bulk Boxes

Other

By Material:

Metal Industrial Packaging

Plastic Industrial Packaging

Paper & Paperboard Industrial Packaging

Fiber & Wood Industrial Packaging

By Packaging:

Rigid Industrial Packaging

Flexible Industrial Packaging

By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Chemical & Pharma

Engineering

Food & Beverages

Metal Products

Oil & Lubricants

Plastic & Rubber

Furniture

Electronics

E-Commerce

Tobacco

Other

MENA Industrial Packaging Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. MENA Market Analysis

1.2. MENA Market Outlook

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Coverage

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. MENA Industrial Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2027

