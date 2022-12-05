U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,063.00
    -12.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,387.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,968.00
    -42.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.30
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.45
    +0.47 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0350
    +0.7640 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,328.73
    +328.15 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.65
    +9.22 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Spike in the Manufacturing Vertical to Drive MENA Industrial Packaging Market, Reaching US$ 6.3 Bn by the Year 2027 at a CAGR of 7% by the Forecast Period 2022-27 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / MENA industrial packaging market is worth US$ 4.5 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 6.3 Bn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2027.

Manufacturers of IBCs and drums are continuously on the toes, especially after the demand for bulk transportation. Advantages include cost-effectiveness. Steel drums do provide resistance against impact resistance and corrosion.

Industrial bulk packaging has graduated from old design MS barrels to enhanced MS barrel with improvised time design drums. Also, the manufacturing vertical has grown threefold in the last few years. This has actually prompted the non-conventional verticals to utilize the containers. They are inclusive of food-grade ingredient manufacturers, bio-chemical manufacturers, and likewise. International trade is also expected to stay positive in the next 5 years.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-ma-3880

It is a known fact that MENA region is basically focused on ‘oil & gas exploration'. Also, the blatant fact that oil comes across as an exhaustible resource can't be ignored. New-fangled verticals need to get developed for taking over oil & gas vertical's dwindles.

The Gulf countries are into promotion of environmentally-friendly lifestyles. Abu Dhabi has already prohibited the usage of single-use plastic bags. The UAE would be hosting COP28 meeting in the year 2023. It has also released Circular Economy Policy promising to help the businesses in adoption of eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Saudi Arabia has also decided to get net-zero emissions by the year 2060.

Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘MENA Industrial Packaging Market'. The team of analysts and consultants have worked on micros as well as macros.

Key Takeaways from MENA Industrial Packaging Market

  • South Africa is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% in MENA industrial packaging market. This could be credited to the assertion by IEA (International Energy Agency) that production of crude oil reached 448.0 TJ units in the year 2020 alone.

  • Saudi Arabia holds more than 40% of the market share. This could be reasoned with the fact that spending on the foodservices is expected to witness growth by 6% per year between 2022 and 2027. The year 2021 had witnessed food consumption worth US$ 58.85 Bn.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-ma-3880

Competitive Ebullience

  • Eviosys, in September 2021, launched a new-fangled company for delivering sustainable, smart packaging solutions. The newly formed company, better known as ‘KPS Capital Partners', has acquired Crown Holding Inc's EMEA food and consumer packaging business.

  • PalletPlast, in March 2021, has been adjudged as ‘The Best end use Product' by Petco - PET plastic recycling group South Africa. This company has come up with fruit pallets produced from waste plastic products.

  • Comexi, in March 2022, inked an agreement with Madayn Plastic Company with the objective of expanding in the Middle East. The company has actually opted entry to the flexible packaging vertical for capturing a remarkable portion of its market share with Comexi and Reifenhauser India Marketing Middle East & Africa (RIMPL MEA). Comexi F2 ML flexographic press, Reifenhauser extruder, and Comexi ML2 Evolution laminator have been acquired by Madayn Plastic.

  • Huhtamaki, in September 2021, completed acquisition of Elif to promote sustainability and talent all across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

"Flexible packaging business does set up trends pertaining to packaging by catalyzing design flexibility, safety, sustainability, and convenience", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report have in store?

  • The research study is based on product (plastic pallets, drums, IBCs (Totes), sacks, pails, crates, tubes, bulk boxes, and likewise), by material (metal industrial packaging, plastic industrial packaging, paper & paperboard industrial packaging, and fiber & wood industrial packaging), by packaging (rigid industrial packaging and flexible industrial packaging), and by end-use industry (agriculture, automotive, building & construction, chemical & pharma, engineering, food & beverages, metal products, oil & lubricants, plastic & rubber, furniture, electronics, e-Commerce, tobacco, and likewise.

  • Flexible industrial packaging (like sacks) is likely to witness an exorbitant demand going forward, as they require less storage space and are cost-effective. Thus, MENA industrial packaging market is slates to grow well in the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

MENA Industrial Packaging Market By Category

By Product:

  • Plastic Pallets

  • Drums

  • IBCs (Totes)

  • Sacks

  • Pails

  • Crates

  • Tubes

  • Bulk Boxes

  • Other

By Material:

  • Metal Industrial Packaging

  • Plastic Industrial Packaging

  • Paper & Paperboard Industrial Packaging

  • Fiber & Wood Industrial Packaging

By Packaging:

  • Rigid Industrial Packaging

  • Flexible Industrial Packaging

By End-Use Industry:

  • Agriculture

  • Automotive

  • Building & Construction

  • Chemical & Pharma

  • Engineering

  • Food & Beverages

  • Metal Products

  • Oil & Lubricants

  • Plastic & Rubber

  • Furniture

  • Electronics

  • E-Commerce

  • Tobacco

  • Other

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mena-industrial-packaging-market

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture
MENA Industrial Packaging Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. MENA Market Analysis

1.2. MENA Market Outlook

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Coverage

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

5. MENA Industrial Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2027

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2027

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Décor Paper Market Size : Décor Paper Market By Printing Process (Direct to Garment, Dye Sublimation, Direct to Fabric), Ink (Sublimation, Reactive, Acid, Direct Disperse, Pigment), Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Rayon, Linen, Polyester), End Use (Clothing, Households, Displays, Technical Textiles) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2027

Facial Tissue Paper Market Share : Facial Tissue Paper Market By Product Type (Regular, Anti-Viral, Recyclable), Packaging Type (Box Packaging, Pocket Packaging), Use Case (Residential, Commercial Sub-Segments), Distribution Channel (Wholesalers/Distributors, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Independent Small Stores, Online Stores, Others) & Region - Forecast 2019-2027

Paper Packaging Market Growth : Paper Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Corrugated Boxes, Cartons, Wrapping Paper, Bags & Sacks, Cups & Trays, Tapes & Labels), Material Type (Corrugated Board, Specialty Paper, Box-board/Carton Board, Kraft Papers, Molded Pulp), Level of Packaging (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary) & Region - Forecast 2022-2028

Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Sales : Returnable Transport Packaging Market by Product Type (IBC, Pallets, Plastic Crates, Layer Pads, Drums, Dunnage Bags), Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Paper, Wood), End Use (Building & Construction, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Retail, Logistics), and Region for 2021-2031

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market Trends : Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market by Capacity (Up to 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 1,500 liters, Above 1,500 liters), Material Type (Polyethylene, LDPE, LLDPE, Polyamide (PA), Others), Thickness, Content Type, Filling Technology, End-use & Region - Forecast to 2020-2030

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730061/Spike-in-the-Manufacturing-Vertical-to-Drive-MENA-Industrial-Packaging-Market-Reaching-US-63-Bn-by-the-Year-2027-at-a-CAGR-of-7-by-the-Forecast-Period-2022-27-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Based On Its ROE, Is Sulzer Ltd (VTX:SUN) A High Quality Stock?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...

  • Heineken's (AMS:HEIA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a...

  • Meyer Burger Technology AG's (VTX:MBTN) Profit Outlook

    Meyer Burger Technology AG ( VTX:MBTN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like...

  • Shareholders in Waberer's International Nyrt (BST:3WB) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can...

  • 15 Key Moments During Sam Shank’s Days at Airbnb-Owned HotelTonight

    HotelTonight co-founder and CEO Sam Shank, who steered the hotel booking app even after it was acquired by Airbnb in 2019, recently announced he would be leaving the short-term rental giant. Shank wrote on his LinkedIn account that he would take some time before making plans for a future outside of the travel industry. So […]

  • Are Strong Financial Prospects The Force That Is Driving The Momentum In Logitech International S.A.'s VTX:LOGN) Stock?

    Logitech International (VTX:LOGN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over...

  • Trafigura Nears Multibillion-Dollar German-Backed Loan for LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities trader Trafigura Group is close to agreeing on a German government-backed loan for gas supplies, as Berlin steps up efforts to secure natural resources following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis S

  • Bybit to Lay Off 30% of Staff Amid Crypto Winter

    The exchange is trying to 'refocus' amid a 'deepening bear market', its CEO said on Twitter.

  • Turkey’s Inflation Slows Below 85% in First Decline in Over Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation slowed for the first time in over a year and a half, though measures to revive the economy ahead of elections in 2023 may keep it elevated for some time. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% In

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.