Spikes Asia partners with Campaign Asia to host a virtual festival for the creative community

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Experience is set to welcome over 1500 attendees when it takes place virtually this March 1st – 3rd.

The event sees Spikes Asia, APAC's biggest Festival of Creativity, partner with Campaign Asia for a second year to produce a hybrid content platform to inspire, educate and explore creativity in all its forms.

The virtual festival is Asia Pacific's leading event for the creative community, setting out to make creative work effective and inspire the next generation of cutting-edge ideas in Creativity, Effectiveness and Technology.

In a Spikes X Campaign first, the 2022 experience will feature the opportunity for attendees to meet, mingle and grab a coffee in the metaverse. The creative consultancy agency Happiness Saigon is creating a gamified virtual world in collaboration with Spikes Asia for all attendees and (co-)hosts to relax, network and to become even more inspired.

"Just because we can't meet in real life, doesn't mean we can't make that work to our advantage," says co-founder & CEO Alan Cerutti. "We are using so many features to inspire, nurture creativity, and let participants play with, which we never could include in an offline event. I would say we are more limited in the real world and I'm very excited for what the future brings."

This year's speakers are some of the industry's most recognised stalwarts. Speakers taking to the virtual stage this year include P&G's Chief Brand Officer, Marc Pritchard, Francis Flores, Jollibee's Global CMO, Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC at VMLY&R, Mainak Dhar, Vice President & Managing Director India & South Asia at Kimberly-Clark and BBDO Guerrero's Chairman & CCO, David Guerrero.

A full list of sessions and speakers can be found here: https://www.spikesxcampaign.asia/

Tickets to attend are free. Interested attendees can register here: https://www.spikesxcampaign.asia/

