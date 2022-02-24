U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.50
    -92.50 (-2.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,357.00
    -709.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,145.00
    -362.50 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.90
    -45.20 (-2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.24
    +4.14 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.70
    +32.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.96
    +0.41 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1238
    -0.0070 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3503
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6620
    -0.3180 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,024.45
    -3,008.63 (-7.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.35
    -75.02 (-8.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,866.85
    -582.76 (-2.20%)
     

Spikes Asia partners with Campaign Asia to host a virtual festival for the creative community

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Experience is set to welcome over 1500 attendees when it takes place virtually this March 1st – 3rd.

The event sees Spikes Asia, APAC's biggest Festival of Creativity, partner with Campaign Asia for a second year to produce a hybrid content platform to inspire, educate and explore creativity in all its forms.

The virtual festival is Asia Pacific's leading event for the creative community, setting out to make creative work effective and inspire the next generation of cutting-edge ideas in Creativity, Effectiveness and Technology.

In a Spikes X Campaign first, the 2022 experience will feature the opportunity for attendees to meet, mingle and grab a coffee in the metaverse. The creative consultancy agency Happiness Saigon is creating a gamified virtual world in collaboration with Spikes Asia for all attendees and (co-)hosts to relax, network and to become even more inspired.

"Just because we can't meet in real life, doesn't mean we can't make that work to our advantage," says co-founder & CEO Alan Cerutti. "We are using so many features to inspire, nurture creativity, and let participants play with, which we never could include in an offline event. I would say we are more limited in the real world and I'm very excited for what the future brings."

This year's speakers are some of the industry's most recognised stalwarts. Speakers taking to the virtual stage this year include P&G's Chief Brand Officer, Marc Pritchard, Francis Flores, Jollibee's Global CMO, Valerie Madon, Chief Creative Officer APAC at VMLY&R, Mainak Dhar, Vice President & Managing Director India & South Asia at Kimberly-Clark and BBDO Guerrero's Chairman & CCO, David Guerrero.

A full list of sessions and speakers can be found here: https://www.spikesxcampaign.asia/

Tickets to attend are free. Interested attendees can register here: https://www.spikesxcampaign.asia/

SOURCE Campaign Asia-Pacific

  • Nikola names industry veteran as new president

    Nikola Corp. has named a new president, whose focus will be to scale the Phoenix-based zero-emissions vehicle maker’s global truck business.

  • Vincent Sarni, former chairman and CEO of PPG, dies

    Vincent “Vin” Sarni, the chairman and CEO of PPG Industries Inc. from 1984 to 1993, died on Feb. 21, 2022, the company announced. Sarni retired from PPG (NYSE: PPG) in 1993 after a 25-year long career with the company, serving in various leadership roles before becoming CEO. “On behalf of the entire PPG family, our thoughts are with Vin, his wife Sandy, and all of their family and friends,” Michael McGarry, PPG’s current chairman and CEO, said.

  • Bath & Body Works shares sink after CEO says he’ll step down for health reasons

    Bath & Body Works Inc.'s shares fell 3.2% after hours to $48.70 after the company said Chief Executive Andrew Meslow will step down from the post and as a board member for health reasons, effective May 12.

  • JetBlue names Weiner to executive sales and revenue position

    JetBlue Airways Corp. has named Jonathan Weiner as its new vice president, sales and revenue management. The New York City-based airline (Nasdaq: JBLU) said Weiner previously served as its director, revenue management since 2020.

  • JLL names executive to lead DEI efforts

    Real estate and investment management firm JLL has appointed Nashunda Williams head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with responsibility for implementing the company's DEI strategy. Williams is a six-year JLL veteran who joined the company as a technology advisor for the Work Dynamics business and served most recently as an IT business partner within JLL Technologies (JLLT), working with clients to help them design and implement technology strategies and solutions.   She also has led the company’s Empower–Black Professionals Network in the for several years as well as JLLT's global diversity and inclusion committee.

  • Bath & Body Works CEO Meslow to step down

    Meslow in early 2020 took over the reins at then-L Brands Inc from founder Leslie Wexner after holding several positions at the company over nearly two decades. L Brands split itself last year into two firms Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. Bath & Body Works has appointed Chair Sarah Nash as its interim CEO and plans on identifying a permanent replacement.

  • Clearco co-founder Andrew D’Souza steps back as Michele Romanow assumes CEO role

    Clearco co-founder Andrew D’Souza tells TechCrunch that he has stepped back from his role as chief executive at the fintech company. Michele Romanow, the co-founder and president of Clearco, is now chief executive of Clearco. D’Souza, meanwhile, has assumed an executive chairman role and continues to be the largest shareholder in the company, he tells TechCrunch.

  • McMaster chooses Eden Hendrick as new SC Department of Juvenile Justice director

    Hendrick, a former family court prosecutor who has served as the department’s acting director since the fall, will become the agency’s third director since 2017 once she’s confirmed by the state Senate.

  • Humana to name two independent directors in agreement with Starboard

    Starboard owns 1 million shares, or a 0.79% stake, in Humana and is one of the most visible activist investors with holdings in insurer eHealth Inc, web services company GoDaddy Inc and cloud services provider Box Inc. Last month, the hedge fund nominated four directors including its Chief Executive Jeff Smith to chemicals maker Huntsman Corp's board. Following the agreement with Humana, Smith said the insurer is well-positioned to deliver gains in market share for Medicare Advantage, improved profitability and earnings growth.

  • Understanding Materiality Will Unlock Corporate Accountability

    Why smart companies benefit from a ‘double materiality’ reporting system

  • In business: Central Minnesota Credit Union announces name change to Magnifi Financial

    Quarrier, natural stone fabricator and bronze manufacturer Coldspring has received two awards from the Natural Stone Institute.

  • Durham City Council member Charlie Reece to resign from office for move to Europe

    The council member is ‘temporarily’ moving to Europe, but he says ‘Durham will always be home.’

  • AstraZeneca chair Johansson to retire in 2023 after 11 years in role

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca non-executive Chairman Leif Johansson will retire next year after serving 11 years in the role, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday, as it moves onto the next stage of growth led by newer therapies, including for cancer. The Swedish businessman, 70, became chairman in 2012, around the same time Frenchman Pascal Soriot took charge as chief executive. The London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday that Johansson would step down following the annual general meeting in 2023 and the search for a chair successor was "proceeding well."

  • Fin Gómez Named Political Director For CBS News

    Fin Gómez, White House producer for CBS News, has been named political director, starting this week. Gómez will oversee daily network political coverage and report to Mary Hager, who was recently named executive editor for politics for the network, adding to her role as executive producer of Face the Nation. Caitlin Conant previously served as […]

  • TK Elevator promotes Blaine Coupal to EVP Field North America, Gary Medeiros takes over as Canada President and CEO

    TK Elevator is pleased to announce that Blaine Coupal has been promoted from President and CEO of TK Elevator Canada to Executive Vice President, Field for TK Elevator North America. Gary Medeiros, previously Vice President, Central Region at TK Elevator Canada, has taken over for Coupal as TK Elevator's new President and CEO in Canada.

  • World Environment Center Elects 2022 Board Officers

    February 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - The World Environment Center (WEC) Board of Directors has elected new Officers to lead the organization in 2022. The Board thanks its outgoing Chair, Scott Tew, VP S...

  • LP Building Solutions Names Jimmy Mason as Executive Vice President, General Manager of the OSB Business

    LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that Jimmy Mason has been named Executive Vice President, General Manager of OSB effective Feb. 28, 2022.

  • Williston's DealerPolicy is changing names in a bid to become more consumer-friendly

    DealerPolicy, the Williston-based company that allows car dealers to provide insurance, is changing its name to Polly.

  • Hello, Haleon: GlaxoSmithKline reveals name of £60bn consumer health spin-out

    THE new consumer healthcare company to be spun out from GlaxoSmithKline will be named Haleon,  it was announced today. With a mooted market valuation of around £60 billion, it will be eligible for entry on to the premium FTSE 100 index at the first opportunity following the demerger, expected in the middle of this year subject to shareholder vote. Around 800 consumer health staff currently based at GSK’s landmark tower in Brentford will move to temporary offices in Weybridge, in south-west London’s commuter-belt, until 2024 while a £120 million corporate HQ is built.

  • Pot producer HEXO to revamp board on activist investor push

    Earlier this month, Arviv said he planned to nominate five independent directors to Hexo's board at its shareholder meeting, citing concerns over its sliding share price. Shares in Hexo were about 6.49% lower in morning trading, taking their year-to-date losses to nearly 18%. The new board comprising seven directors will stand for election at Hexo's shareholder meeting on March 8.