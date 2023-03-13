U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

Spin Master Announces Entry into Automatic Securities Purchase Plan

·5 min read

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that it has established an automatic securities purchase plan ("ASPP") in respect of its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the terms of the NCIB, which is active during period commencing on January 9, 2023 and ending on January 8, 2024, Spin Master is permitted to repurchase up to 2,845,904 of its subordinate voting shares through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems.

Under the terms of the ASPP, the Company's broker will be permitted to purchase subordinate voting shares in accordance with certain prearranged trading parameters, during periods when Spin Master would not ordinarily be active in the market because of internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which the purchase limits specified in the ASPP have been attained, the date on which the NCIB terminates or the date on which the ASPP is terminated by a party in accordance with its terms.

Since the commencement of the NCIB through the close of trading on March 10, 2023, Spin Master has not repurchased any subordinate voting shares.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release. The words "plans", "expects", "projected", "estimated", "forecasts", "anticipates", "indicative", "intend", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "prospects", "seek", "strategy", "targets" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify statements containing forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information in this Press Release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's intention to commence the NCIB, the timing, quantity and funding of any purchases of subordinate voting shares under the NCIB and the ASPP, and the expected facilities through which any such purchases may be made.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being incorrect. In addition to any factors and assumptions set forth above in this Press Release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the availability of cash for repurchases of outstanding subordinate voting shares under the NCIB, the existence of alternative uses for the Company's cash resources which may be superior to effecting repurchases under the NCIB, compliance by third parties with their contractual obligations, compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to the NCIB and that the risk factors noted in this Press Release, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this Press Release. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the factors discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including the Annual or subsequent, most recent interim MD&A and the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company and investors are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-announces-entry-into-automatic-securities-purchase-plan-301769694.html

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

