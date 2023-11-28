Is Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Potentially Undervalued?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$37.19 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$32.61. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Spin Master's current trading price of CA$33.51 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Spin Master’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Spin Master Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Spin Master is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$53.32, but it is currently trading at CA$33.51 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Spin Master’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Spin Master generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Spin Master. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TOY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TOY for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TOY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Spin Master at this point in time. For example - Spin Master has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

