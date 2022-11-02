Spin Master Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results

Cision

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) ( www.spinmaster.com ), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company's full Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and posted on the Company's web site at www.spinmaster.com . All financial information is presented in United States dollars ("$", "dollars" and "US$") and has been rounded to the nearest hundred thousand, except per share amounts and where otherwise indicated.

"We remain committed to our long-term growth strategy through the development of innovative toys, engaging, multiplatform entertainment content and creative, open-ended digital game experiences," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO. "While our year-to-date growth has outpaced the toy industry globally, our revenue this quarter was affected by the pull forward of toy shipments into the second quarter, and by the challenging macroeconomic factors affecting consumers. Our team is excited to bring our magical experiences to children and their families this holiday season and we firmly believe that the power of our innovative toy portfolio, diversified entertainment pipeline and suite of digital games will drive solid results. As we look forward to 2023 and beyond, we will continue to allocate capital to grow the business over the long term by leveraging the strength, diversity and depth of our innovative brands, entertainment franchises and digital games, as well as M&A, to maximize shareholder value."

"As expected, revenue growth in the third quarter was a difficult comparison due to the shift of customer shipments into the second quarter this year, a decline in digital games revenue and from PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue recognized in the prior year. Despite this revenue decline, gross margin across our creative centres was up," said Mark Segal, Spin Master's Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue to balance investments designed to deliver on our long-term strategy while also effectively managing our costs. Despite our lowered expectations for the year, we remain confident in our ability to execute with high levels of operational discipline and navigate retailer and consumer dynamics to deliver profitable growth for 2022. Our balance sheet and liquidity position remains very strong and we are pleased to announce a quarterly dividend, following our inaugural dividend last quarter."

Consolidated Financial Highlights for Q3 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021

Revenue was $624.0 million, a decrease of 12.7% from $714.5 million. Constant Currency Revenue 1 was $643.7 million, a decrease of 9.9%, from $714.5 million.

Revenue by segment declined by 9.1%, 30.1%, 35.7% in Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games, respectively.

Operating Income was $187.4 million compared to $179.5 million.

Operating Margin was 30.0% compared to 25.1%.

Adjusted Operating Income 1 was $151.8 million compared to $175.6 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 was 24.3% compared to 24.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $167.6 million compared to $217.3 million. Excluding $26.0 million of PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the prior year was $191.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was 26.9% compared to 30.4%. Excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 in the prior year was 27.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities was $207.4 million compared to $85.8 million.

Free Cash Flow 1 was $175.3 million compared to $65.8 million.

Unutilized liquidity of $1,184.5 million, comprised of $674.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $509.6 million under the Company's credit facilities.

During the quarter, the Company acquired certain assets from SolidRoots LLC, a creator of family board games. This acquisition is expected to complement the Company's existing board games offering and has been reported in the Toys segment.

During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Nørdlight Games AB, a digital game studio based in Sweden, which was initially a minority investment through the Spin Master Ventures initiative in 2021. This acquisition supports the Company's plans to grow revenue and penetration within the Company's Digital Games segment.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share in respect of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Company updates 2022 full year guidance.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021

Revenue was $1,554.5 million, an increase of 9.3% from $1,421.9 million. Constant Currency Revenue 1 increased by 11.7% to $1,588.0 million from $1,421.9 million.

The increase in Revenue was driven by growth in Toy revenue of 12.7% and Digital Games revenue of 1.0%, offset by a decrease in Entertainment revenue of 18.4% primarily due to lower distribution revenue related to PAW Patrol: The Movie of $26.0 million , delivered in the prior year, offset by higher licensing and merchandising revenue in the current year.

Operating Income was $367.3 million compared to $233.1 million.

Operating Margin was 23.6% compared to 16.4%.

Adjusted Operating Income 1 was $326.7 million compared to $246.9 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 was 21.0% compared to 17.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $377.0 million compared to $335.8 million. Excluding $26.0 million of PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the prior year was $309.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was 24.3% compared to 23.6%. Excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 in the prior period was 22.2%.

Cash provided by operating activities was $256.1 million compared to $189.0 million.

Free Cash Flow1 was $180.0 million compared to $128.3 million.

Consolidated Financial Results as compared to the same period in 2021

(US$ millions, except per share information)



Nine Months Ended Sep 30

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change 2022 2021 $ Change Consolidated Results











Revenue $ 624.0 $ 714.5 $ (90.5) $ 1,554.5 $ 1,421.9 $ 132.6













Operating Income $ 187.4 $ 179.5 $ 7.9 $ 367.3 $ 233.1 $ 134.2 Operating Margin 30.0 % 25.1 %

23.6 % 16.4 %















Adjusted Operating Income1,2,3 $ 151.8 $ 175.6 $ (23.8) $ 326.7 $ 246.9 $ 79.8 Adjusted Operating Margin1 24.3 % 24.6 %

21.0 % 17.4 %















Net Income $ 141.4 $ 135.4 $ 6.0 $ 275.1 $ 172.1 $ 103.0 Adjusted Net Income1,2,3 $ 114.4 $ 132.6 $ (18.2) $ 244.3 $ 182.6 $ 61.7













Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3 $ 167.6 $ 217.3 $ (49.7) $ 377.0 $ 335.8 $ 41.2 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 26.9 % 30.4 %

24.3 % 23.6 %

Earnings Per Share ("EPS")











Basic EPS $ 1.37 $ 1.32

$ 2.67 $ 1.68

Diluted EPS $ 1.33 $ 1.29

$ 2.59 $ 1.64

Adjusted Basic EPS1 $ 1.11 $ 1.30

$ 2.37 $ 1.78

Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $ 1.08 $ 1.26

$ 2.30 $ 1.74











Cash Flow Data











Cash provided by operating activities $ 207.4 $ 85.8 $ 121.6 $ 256.1 $ 189.0 $ 67.1 Cash used in investing activities $ (42.3) $ (22.7) $ (19.6) $ (81.0) $ (133.6) $ 52.6 Free Cash Flow1 $ 175.3 $ 65.8 $ 109.5 $ 180.0 $ 128.3 $ 51.7

1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".

2 Adjustments for Q3 2022 include Foreign exchange gain of $43.5 million (2021 - gain of $10.8 million) due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates primarily in the Canadian dollar, as well as, Swedish krona, Euro and Great Britain pound sterling, Share based compensation of $4.3 million (2021 - $4.1 million), Restructuring and other related costs of $nil (2021 - $0.4 million), Acquisition related deferred incentive compensation of $2.8 million (2021 - $2.7 million), Acquisition related contingent consideration of $0.5 million (2021 - $nil) and Transaction costs of $0.3 million (2021 - $0.1 million). Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for further details. 3 Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include Foreign exchange gain of $66.2 million (2021 - gain of $2.2 million) due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates, primarily in the Canadian dollar, as well as, Swedish krona, Euro and Great Britain pound sterling, Share based compensation of $12.9 million (2021 - $11.3 million), Restructuring and other related costs of $5.1 million (2021 - $1.1 million) and Acquisition related deferred incentive compensation of $8.1 million (2021 - $4.2 million). Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for further details.



Segmented Financial Results as compared to the same period in 2021







(US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021

Toys Entertainment Digital

Games Corporate

& Other1 Total Toys Entertainment Digital

Games Corporate

& Other1 Total Revenue $ 552.4 $ 37.0 $ 34.6 $ — $ 624.0 $ 607.8 $ 52.9 $ 53.8 $ — $ 714.5





















Operating Income $ 109.4 $ 28.9 $ 8.2 $ 40.9 $ 187.4 $ 128.0 $ 18.2 $ 24.2 $ 9.1 179.5





















Adjusted Operating Income2 $ 115.3 $ 29.2 $ 10.0 $ (2.7) $ 151.8 $ 133.1 $ 18.3 $ 26.0 $ (1.8) $ 175.6





















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 126.9 $ 31.7 $ 11.7 $ (2.7) $ 167.6 $ 146.5 $ 45.2 $ 27.4 $ (1.8) $ 217.3



1 Corporate & Other includes certain corporate costs, foreign exchange and merger and acquisition-related costs, as well as fair value gains and losses and distribution income on Minority interest and other investments. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".



Toys Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of Toys segment operating results, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

(US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change Preschool and Dolls & Interactive1 $ 284.7 $ 311.0 $ (26.3) Activities, Games & Puzzles and Plush $ 175.6 $ 195.8 $ (20.2) Wheels & Action1 $ 145.3 $ 153.8 $ (8.5) Outdoor2 $ 12.1 $ 20.6 $ (8.5) Toy Gross Product Sales 3 $ 617.7 $ 681.2 $ (63.5) Sales Allowances4 $ (65.3) $ (73.4) $ 8.1 Toy revenue $ 552.4 $ 607.8 $ (55.4)







Operating Income $ 109.4 $ 128.0 $ (18.6) Operating Margin5 19.8 % 21.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 126.9 $ 146.5 $ (19.6) Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 23.0 % 24.1 %



1 Effective Q4 2021, the "Preschool and Girls" product category was renamed "Preschool and Dolls & Interactive", and the "Boys" product category was renamed "Wheels & Action". 2 Outdoor includes $2.9 million in Q3 2021 related to certain brands associated with divestiture of manufacturing assets in Q1 2022. 3 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios". 4 The Company enters into arrangements to provide sales allowances requested by customers relating to cooperative advertising, contractual and negotiated discounts, volume rebates, and costs incurred by customers to sell the Company's products. 5 Operating Margin is calculated as segment Operating Income divided by segment Revenue.

Toy revenue decreased by $55.4 million or 9.1% to $552.4 million.

Toy Gross Product Sales decreased by $63.5 million or 9.3%, to $617.7 million from $681.2 million. Constant Currency Toy Gross Product Sales 1 decreased by $40.7 million or 6.0% to $640.5 million, down from $681.2 million.

The decline in Toy revenue and Toy Gross Product Sales was driven by the acceleration of customer shipments in the second quarter due to anticipated global logistics and supply chain issues.

Operating Margin was 19.8% compared to 21.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 was 23.0% compared to 24.1%.

The decrease in Operating Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was driven by higher administrative and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, due to lower revenue in the current quarter. This was partially offset by improved gross margin from changes in product mix and price increases implemented to offset inflation on product costs and ocean freight.

Entertainment Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of Entertainment segment operating results, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

(US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change Entertainment revenue1 $ 37.0 $ 52.9 $ (15.9) Operating Income $ 28.9 $ 18.2 $ 10.7 Operating Margin 78.1 % 34.4 %

Adjusted Operating Income2 $ 29.2 $ 18.3 $ 10.9 Adjusted Operating Margin2 78.9 % 34.6 %

1 Entertainment revenue includes $26.0 million in Q3 2021 related to revenue for PAW Patrol: The Movie. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".

Entertainment revenue decreased by $15.9 million or 30.1% to $37.0 million, primarily due to lower distribution revenue related to PAW Patrol: The Movie of $26.0 million , delivered in the prior year, offset by higher licensing and merchandising revenue in the current year.

Operating Margin was 78.1% compared to 34.4%. Excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie in the prior period, Operating Margin was 56.5%.

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 was 78.9% compared to 34.6%. Excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie in the prior period, Adjusted Operating Margin was 56.9%.

The increase in Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin1 was driven primarily by the dilutive effect of PAW Patrol: The Movie (distribution revenue less amortization of content development costs) in the prior year, as well as higher licensing and merchandising revenue in the current year.

Digital Games Segment Results

The following table provides a summary of Digital Games segment operating results, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

(US$ millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ Change Digital Games revenue $ 34.6 $ 53.8 $ (19.2) Operating Income $ 8.2 $ 24.2 $ (16.0) Operating Margin 23.7 % 45.0 %

Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 10.0 $ 26.0 $ (16.0) Adjusted Operating Margin1 28.9 % 48.3 %

1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".

Digital Games revenue decreased by $19.2 million or 35.7% to $34.6 million due to lower in-app purchases in Toca Life World . Constant Currency Digital Games Revenue 1 decreased by $17.6 million or 32.7% to $36.2 million, down from $53.8 million.

Operating Margin was 23.7% compared to 45.0%. Adjusted Operating Margin1 was 28.9% compared to 48.3% The decreases to Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Margin were due to lower revenue from in-app purchases in Toca Life World, higher product development and personnel costs related to the investment in future products.

Outlook

The Company now expects 2022 Toy Gross Product Sales, in constant currency1, to increase low single digits compared to 2021, as compared to low double digits announced on July 27, 2022.

The Company now expects 2022 Revenue, in constant currency1, to increase low single digits compared to 2021 Revenue, excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue1 of $26.0 million, as compared to low double digits announced on July 27, 2022.

The Company now expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 to be slightly below 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue1 of $26.0 million. Previous guidance announced on July 27, 2022 expected 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 to be in line with 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Margin, excluding PAW Patrol: The Movie Distribution Revenue1.

The Company expects 2023 Toy Gross Product Sales seasonality to return to historical averages of 30%-35% in the first half of the year.

Dividend Declared

The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of C$0.06 per outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share, payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022. The dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

______________________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios".

2 Operating Margin is calculated as Operating Income divided by Revenue.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this Press Release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario), and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release. The words "plans", "expects", "projected", "estimated", "forecasts", "anticipates", "indicative", "intend", "guidance", "outlook", "potential", "prospects", "seek", "strategy", "targets" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can", or negative versions thereof, "be taken", "occur", "continue" or "be achieved", and other similar expressions, identify statements containing forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information in this Press Release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's outlook for 2022; future growth expectations in 2022 and beyond; the Company's dividend policy; drivers and trends for such growth and financial performance; the successful execution of its strategies for growth; the integration of and benefits from acquisitions; financial position, cash flows and financial performance; and the creation of long term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date on which the statements are made in this Press Release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being incorrect. In addition to any factors and assumptions set forth above in this Press Release, the material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the Company's dividend payments being subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and dependent on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time; seasonality; ability of factories to manufacture products, including labour size and allocation, tooling, raw material and component availability, ability to shift between product mix, and customer acceptance of delayed delivery dates; the steps taken will create long term shareholder value; the expanded use of advanced technology, robotics and innovation the Company applies to its products will have a level of success consistent with its past experiences; the Company will continue to successfully secure broader licenses from third parties for major entertainment properties consistent with past practices; the expansion of sales and marketing offices in new markets will increase the sales of products in that territory; the Company will be able to successfully identify and integrate strategic acquisition and minority investment opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its distribution capabilities; the Company will be able to leverage its global platform to grow sales from acquired brands; the Company will be able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities earlier than its competitors; the Company will be able to continue to build and maintain strong, collaborative relationships; the Company will maintain its status as a preferred collaborator; the culture and business structure of the Company will support its growth; the current business strategies of the Company will continue to be desirable on an international platform; the Company will be able to expand its portfolio of owned branded intellectual property and successfully license it to third parties; use of advanced technology and robotics in the Company's products will expand; access of entertainment content on mobile platforms will expand; fragmentation of the market will continue to create acquisition opportunities; the Company will be able to maintain its relationships with its employees, suppliers, retailers and license partners; the Company will continue to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements; and the Company's key personnel will continue to be involved in the Company products and entertainment properties will be launched as scheduled and that the risk factors noted in this Press Release, collectively, do not have a material impact on the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this Press Release. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the magnitude and length of economic disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the factors discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including the Annual or subsequent, most recent interim MD&A and the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company and investors are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Conference call

Max Rangel, Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at: http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

For further information

Sophia Bisoukis

Vice President, Investor Relations

sophiab@spinmaster.com

Spin Master Corp.

