Spin Master's (TSE:TOY) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) share price is 108% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 14% gain in the last three months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Spin Master achieved compound earnings per share growth of 59% per year. The average annual share price increase of 28% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.21.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Spin Master has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Spin Master's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Spin Master had a tough year, with a total loss of 16% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 0.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Spin Master (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

