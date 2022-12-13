U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Spin Technology Hires Former Salesforce CTO as Strategic Technology Advisor

Spin Technology
·3 min read

Industry veteran Steven Tamm will oversee technical strategy for the SpinOne platform

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / Spin Technology, Inc., developer of the ultimate all-in-one SaaS data protection platform ‘SpinOne' for mission-critical SaaS apps, today announced that former Salesforce CTO Steven Tamm has joined the company as its first-ever strategic technology advisor.

Spin Technology, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Press release picture
Spin Technology, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Press release picture

Steven Tamm will advise on Spin Technology's overall technology strategy, with a focus on expanding SpinOne's SaaS Security Posture Management offerings for Salesforce and Slack. Previously, Steven spent over 18 years at Salesforce and directed technical product strategy across all clouds and divisions as the company's CTO. He has an extensive technical background as a software architect and deep experience advising ground-level and pre-IPO startups. Steven received his Master of Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"We are excited to bring Steven on board as his expertise and passion are unparalleled and a perfect fit for Spin Technology, especially as we expand our SaaS offering and security solutions to Salesforce and Slack. He has spent more than two decades working with SaaS companies and fully understands the importance of protecting SaaS data that lives within these applications," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin Technology. "SpinOne already delivers the most innovative last line of cyber defense for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, and together we'll continue to grow the platform to solve new challenges that arise from a complex security landscape."

Steven's appointment comes at a period of impressive growth for Spin Technology. This includes closing a $16M Series A round and the expansion of Spin Technology's sales and customer support teams with the addition of a Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Director of Enterprise Customer Support. Additionally, Spin Technology announced the release of SpinOne for Salesforce earlier this year, which provides organizations with the ability to protect their sales pipeline from data loss and corruption by protecting mission-critical Salesforce data. In 2023, the company plans to release additional Salesforce capabilities and launch its integration with Slack.

"Spin Technology is tackling a critical challenge: the security risk that comes with SaaS applications. I'm excited to work closely with Dmitry and the entire Spin team to help customers have streamlined enterprise security for their data," said Steven Tamm, Strategic Technology Advisor at Spin Technology. "Spin is trusted by over 1,600 organizations and is well-positioned to be the top player in a growing market. I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together."

SpinOne provides an all-in-one dashboard for ransomware protection, application security risk assessment, access management, data leak prevention, data loss protection, and security posture management for SaaS environments, including Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack (coming soon). To learn how SpinOne can help protect your mission-critical SaaS data, request a demo or start your free trial of SpinOne at Spin.ai.

About Spin Technology

Spin Technology is a SaaS data protection company protecting enterprises against SaaS ransomware, risky apps, human error, and insider threats.

SpinOne, the all-in-one SaaS data protection platform for your mission-critical SaaS Apps, provides an extra protection layer of security across multiple environments, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and Slack. SpinOne is the ultimate SaaS data protection platform that delivers the most innovative last line of cyber defense, SaaS security posture management, and protection for more than 1,600 organizations worldwide to reduce downtime, recovery costs, improves compliance and saves a tremendous amount of time for the SecOps teams. For more information, please visit: https://www.spin.ai/

###

For Media Inquiries:

Escalate PR
spin@escalatepr.com

Alexa Villanueva
Director of Marketing, Spin Technology
alexa@spin.ai

SOURCE: Spin Technology



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731387/Spin-Technology-Hires-Former-Salesforce-CTO-as-Strategic-Technology-Advisor

