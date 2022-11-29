U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market to hit US$ 4.95 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·3 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global spinal cord stimulation market is expected to clock US$ 4.95 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Owing to the technological advancements in spinal cord stimulators globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Spinal Cord Stimulation Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Download PDF Brochure of Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/spinal-cord-stimulation-market/7984

Growth Drivers

The availability of healthcare facilities, advancements in technology, and the increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries are all contributing to the growth of the global spinal cord stimulation market. The activities of the government encourage the growth of the market. Additionally, the industry can grow thanks to increasing research and development efforts and public awareness. People are becoming more educated about medications, their negative effects, and the methods used to treat pain with them. In the case of SCS, the most popular therapy, HF10, has shown to be more effective.

The global spinal cord stimulation market has been analyzed from three perspectives: product,application and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the global spinal cord stimulation market is subdivided into:

  • Rechargeable

  • Non-Rechargeable

Rechargeable devices are anticipated to experience the quickest rate of growth throughout the course of the projection period due to their affordability, adaptability, and ability to control pain through wireless remote procedures. Such a gadget prevents neuropathic pain by sending light electrical signals to the spinal cord close to painful locations. It has a battery inside that is easily replaceable by surgery.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global spinal cord stimulation market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Asia Pacific region is expected to project a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of patients suffering from neuropathic pain after spinal surgeries and chronic pain in the legs, arms, and feet owing to trauma and injuries. Rising government support in terms of funding for research and development and penetration of key market players in this region is also driving the spinal cord stimulation market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global spinal cord stimulation market are:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Medtronic plc Nevro Corp.

  • Synapse Biomedical Inc.

  • Neurosigma Inc.

  • Nuvectra

  • Stimwave LLC

  • Abbott Laboratories

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/spinal-cord-stimulation-market/7984

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL SPINAL CORD STIMULATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Rechargeable

    2. Non-Rechargeable

  6. GLOBAL SPINAL CORD STIMULATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Degenerative Disk Disease (DDT)

    2. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

    3. Arachnoiditis

    4. Failed Back Syndrome

    5. Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=hizkNRizHjRo0fNc8SSJb3Ci6iOknPD5tzaHtJrC&report_id=7984&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


