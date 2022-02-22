U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size [2022] | to extend USD 4.12 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0%

·4 min read
Key Prominent Players Covered in the Spinal Cord Stimulation Market are Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.), Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland), Abbott (Illinois, U.S.), Nevro Corp (California, U.S.), Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.), Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spinal cord stimulation market is projected to hit USD 4.12 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period [2022-2028]. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive therapies can have a tremendous impact on the global market.

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers helps clients in coherent decision-making by offering extensive, competitive, & comprehensive reports on all the markets falling under the technology & media sub-domain. The reports consist of growth projections, revenue, share, and niche segments.

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Growth Reasons:

  • Technological Advances in Systems to Augment Demand

  • Shift of Healthcare Providers from Real-time to Digital Technology to Fuel Market

  • Advancements in Techniques to Accelerate Market Growth

  • Rapid Demand for Real-time Devices to Help Proliferate Market Growth

  • Growing Investment Opportunities to Drive Market Growth


Industry Development:

September 2018: Nevro, a clinical gadget organization declared that it has gotten TGA endorsement for Senza II, the organization's second-age spinal rope excitement framework.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

8.0%

2027 Value Projection

USD 4.12 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.41 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

By Disease Indication, Degenerative Disc Disease


The ideal strategies relating to spinal line excitement treatment is relied upon to reinforce the sound development of the market. Various government affiliations are presenting rules for the therapy of persistent agony and other illness signs, which, thus, will help the extension of the spinal cord stimulation market.

The rising movement towards non-narcotic elective treatments combined with popularity for spinal string feeling will inspire the market soone. For example, in 2018, the FDA got north of 200 entries from organizations looking for a quick endorsement process for gadgets that can be utilized instead of narcotics for torment the board.


Regional Analysis:

North America represented the most extreme portion of the spinal cord stimulation market essential because of the quick reception of neuromodulation treatments. The market in Europe is relied upon to become inferable from the rising instances of degenerative plate illnesses and constant agony. The presentation of inventive frameworks by organizations will empower rapid extension of the market in the district.

The development is credited to the quick reception of neuromodulation treatments. The flooding geriatric populace is relied upon to look good for the market in Asia Pacific. The developing interest for insignificantly intrusive treatments will additionally impel the advancement of the spinal cord stimulation market in the district.

Factors that Restricts the Growth of Market:

The delay of specific and non-pressing medical procedures by the public authority to manage COVID-19 patients has hence impacted the development of the market. As indicated by COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million medical procedures were dropped or deferred during the pinnacle of 12 weeks of disturbance because of COVID‐19. Many organizations working in the market revealed a significant drop in income during the pandemic.


Key Players in Spinal Cord Stimulation Market:

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Nevro Corp (California, U.S.)

  • Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.)

  • Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

  • Other prominent players


