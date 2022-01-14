U.S. markets closed

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is Contemplated to Surge at a CAGR of 8.69% and is Anticipated to Reach Upto USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read

Los Angeles, USA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is Contemplated to Surge at a CAGR of 8.69% and is Anticipated to Reach Upto USD 3.42 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Spinal Cord Stimulators Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market.

Some of the salient features from the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market report:

  • As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

  • Major pharma players working proactively in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Nevro Corp., Cirtec Medical, Stimwave LLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

  • DelveInsight analyzes that Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market is expected to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2026.

  • On September 02, 2021, The Auburn Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., performed the region’s first procedure using Medtronic’s recharge-free Vanta spinal cord stimulator.

  • In May 2021, Medtronic has announced the launch of CareGuidePro, a new mobile application and web portal that serves as a virtual guide for patients throughout their spinal cord stimulation therapy journey.

Interested in knowing how the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Analysis

Spinal Cord Stimulators Overview

Pain is caused because of the unpleasant sensory stimulation due to tissue damage by any means, mainly because of injuries and diseases such as arthritis, ulcers, and cancer, among others. These are mainly divided into two groups, nociceptive pain, and neuropathic pain. Usually, the pain is managed through interventional procedures, medication management, physical therapy or chiropractic therapy, psychological counseling and support, acupuncture and other alternative therapies; and referral to other medical specialists. Spinal cord stimulation therapy covers pain signals before they reach the brain. A small device, similar to a pacemaker, sends electrical pulses to the spinal cord and helps people better manage their chronic pain and reduce their use of opioid medications. This may be an option if one suffers chronic back, leg, or arm pain and has not found relief with other therapies.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Spinal Cord Stimulators, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market report.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Insight

Geographically, the global Spinal Cord Stimulators market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Spinal Cord Stimulators market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period from 2021-2026. The domination is due to the growing demand for Spinal Cord Stimulators because of the high prevalence of spinal injuries, rising population of the elderly, rising product launch and commercialization agreements among the key manufacturers and other companies in the North American region.

For instance, on January 14, 2021, Abbott announced the upcoming launch of NeuroSphere™ myPath™, a digital health app designed to track and report on patient perceived pain relief and general well-being associated with spinal cord stimulation or dorsal root ganglion therapy. Also, the shift in trend from non-rechargeable to rechargeable equipment is fuelling the Global Spinal Cord Stimulators Market.

To know more why North America is the leader in market growth for the Spinal Cord Stimulators market, get a snapshot of the report Spinal Cord Stimulators market

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Drivers and Barriers

Due to a rise in the prevalence of spinal injuries, rising population of the elderly, a growing number of patients with chronic pain, neuropathic pain in the shoulder, legs, and knee, there will be a higher demand observed for Spinal Cord Stimulators, thereby leading to a surge in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market growth during the forecast period. Other factors to drive the Spinal Cord Stimulators market include an increase in product launches and commercialization agreements between key manufacturers and other companies, and technological advancement in the Spinal Cord Stimulators field. Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure further contribute to the growth of the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

Whereas on the other hand, the demand for Spinal Cord Stimulators is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. These factors served as obstructions in the Spinal Cord Stimulators market.

To get a deeper understanding of the driving factors related to the Spinal Cord Stimulators market, find a snapshot of the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Dynamics.

Scope of the Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Spinal Cord Stimulators Companies: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Nevro Corp., Cirtec Medical, Stimwave LLC, NeuroSigma, Inc., Synapse Biomedical, Inc., Greatbatch, Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., and others.

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Rechargeable

  • Non-Rechargeables

  • Others

By Type

  • Transcutaneous

  • Implantable

By Application

  • Failed Back Syndrome (FBS)

  • Degenerative Disk Disease (DDD)

  • Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of World

DelveInsight Analysis: The Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Report Introduction

2

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Key factors Analysis

5

Spinal Cord Stimulators Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Spinal Cord Stimulators Market

7

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Layout

8

Spinal Cord Stimulators Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
9.2 Medtronic PLC
9.3 Abbott Laboratories
9.4 Nevro Corp.
9.5 Cirtec Medical
9.6 Stimwave LLC
9.7 NeuroSigma, Inc.
9.8 Synapse Biomedical, Inc.
9.9 Greatbatch, Inc.
9.10 Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.
9.11 Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

About DelveInsight

13

Disclaimer & Contact Us

Learn more about the report offerings @ Spinal Cord Stimulators Market Outlook

Related Reports

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market

"DelveInsight’s ‘Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Insight, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) and the historical and forecasted Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) market trends market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and key companies involved such as tVNS Technologies, Parasym Ltd, BioControl Medical, ElectroCore Inc, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, EnteroMedics Inc, and many others.

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Peripheral Nerve Stimulators (PNS) pipeline landscape such as Medline Industries Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Vygon SA, ElectroCore Inc, Enteromedics, Avanos Pain Management, NeuroMetrix Inc, NeuroSigma Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, IDS Medical Systems, Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Xavant Technology (Pvt) Ltd, and many others.

Spinal Implants Market

The global Spinal Implants Market was valued at USD 12.35 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 16.88 billion by 2026. The report delivers an in-depth understanding of Spinal Implants and the historical and forecasted Spinal Implants market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key companies involved such as Orthofix Medical Inc, XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical, Life Spine, Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, Medacta International, ATEC Spine, Inc, Advin Health Care, Auxein Medical, and others.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Deep Brain Stimulation Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Deep Brain Stimulation Devices and the historical and forecasted Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market trends in the 7MM, market drivers, market barriers, and key companies involved like Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc, St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott Laboratories), Cyberonics, Inc, Neuronetics, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd, Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd, NeuroPace Inc, Nevro Corporation, and others.

Dive Deep Into Rich Insights of Breakthroughs in the Healthcare Industry

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


