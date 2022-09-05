U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +3.17 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    +0.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9925
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1504
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6020
    +0.4500 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,760.13
    +65.19 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.85
    -6.82 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,269.99
    -11.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Medical Devices sector report, “Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" provides comprehensive information about the Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

New York, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317721/?utm_source=GNW


An SCS is a device that comprises a surgically-implanted electrical pacemaker and electrodes that connect to the spinal cord to treat chronic pain disorders.

Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to -
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317721/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies - live updates

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil Jumps After OPEC+ Approves Token Supply Cut and Gas Leaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ decided to cut output in October and Europe’s energy crisis deepened.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54West Texas Intermediate crude advanced toward $90 a barrel. The

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Germany Set to Miss Its Gas Storage Goal: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European governments are racing to stave off an energy catastrophe this winter that’s threatening to dwarf the billions of euros of relief on offer for consumers and businesses.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54G

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sectors s

  • Russia Signals Opposition to OPEC+ Oil-Production Cut

    The group of oil producers will keep its output steady when it meets Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as Moscow maneuvers to thwart Western attempts to limit its oil revenue following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • If You Withdrew Money From Your IRA During Covid, It Can Pay to Repay It

    When the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in 2020, many individuals took advantage of a federal tax break and withdrew money from their retirement accounts. If they repay the funds—which isn’t required—by next year, they’ll get another tax break, too. The Cares Act made an exception to the government’s policy of discouraging early invasions of retirement accounts by creating Coronavirus-Related Distributions, or CRDs, and imposing no restrictions on how the distributed funds could be used.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Small Production Cut Amid Recession Fears

    OPEC+ agreed Monday to cut oil production for the first time in over a year, delegates said, saying it should pull back about 100,000 barrels a day amid fears of a global recession and more Iranian crude coming to the market in the event of a revived nuclear deal. The move shows how worries over an economic slowdown are dominating a global oil market that has experienced a 25% decline in Brent crude prices in the past three months. Fears of oil shortages after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had driven prices above $100 a barrel for months this year, but the market’s recent slide prompted the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Moscow-led allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to prop up a market that had been lifting petrostate economies from Moscow to Riyadh.

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • EU races to help industry as Russian gas halt rattles markets

    Europe's gas prices surged, its share prices slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia stopped pumping gas via a major supply route, sending another economic shock wave through the European Union as it struggles to recover from the pandemic. EU governments are pushing through packages worth billions of dollars to prevent utilities being crushed by a liquidity crunch and to protect households from soaring energy bills, after Russia's state-controlled Gazprom said it would stop pumping gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to a fault.

  • EU to Discuss Gas-Price Caps, Derivatives Halt Amid Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of Indi

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Samsung says personal data of some U.S. customers exposed in breach

    Samsung announced the breach in a brief statement late Friday, as Americans were about to start the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

  • Europe Energy Prices Jump as Moscow Tightens Screw on Gas Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged in Europe after Russia halted its biggest natural gas pipeline to the continent indefinitely, plunging the region deeper into a crisis that could push major economies into recession and force rationing.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir

  • Can anything stop blockbuster US job growth? Why it keeps rolling despite slowing economy, recession worries

    Hiring has continued to boom despite slowing sales and recession fears as firms struggling with labor shortages have been hesitant to lay off workers.

  • Shopee revokes Chinese engineer’s job offer right after he relocates for almost $10,000

    A Chinese engineer who allegedly spent nearly $10,000 to relocate to Singapore for a new job found himself and his family stuck in the country after his employer canceled his job offer at the last minute. The 28-year-old man, only identified by the pseudonym Lingo, shared what happened to Singaporean media outlet Lianhe Zaobao. Speaking to the publication, Lingo said e-commerce company Shopee rescinded his job offer right after he reached Changi Airport in Singapore on Aug. 25.