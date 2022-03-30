U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market size worth $ 14.1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

The elements such as rising advancements in spine surgery technologies, increasing incidences of spine disorders, an increasing number of launches of advanced bone grafting products, are boosting the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market" By Type (Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), By Technology (Spinal Fusion And Fixation, Spinal Decompression), By Product (Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market size was valued at USD 10.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=52007

Browse in-depth TOC on "Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Overview

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the global Spine Implants and Surgery Devices Market in the forecasted period. Besides, due to the lack of awareness and trained professionals, more cost of treatment procedures, and uncertainty in reimbursement might hamper the overall growth of the market.

Therefore, the emerging markets and the rising number of hospitals and surgical centers are good opportunities for market growth. Challenges such as lack of appropriate physicians and limited awareness or education are essential to be considered. Spine surgery technologies are evolving continuously. The launch of the latest advanced or modern bone grafting products is further expected to drive the demand of the market. With enlarging awareness among the people, the trend of adoption of minimally invasive spine surgeries is increasing which will positively affect the market.

Distant from escalating elderly population, the spinal implant is also catering to the recent modern technological advancements, which not only have upgraded the quality but also made the surgeries more affordable for larger masses. In addition, the increasing health awareness among the masses, along with rising in the disposal capacity of the population is moving the market growth. Improving patient knowledge for such surgeries is also expected to stimulate market growth.

Key Developments

  • In January 2022, Stryker announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. for USD 79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion.

  • In Dec 2021, DePuy Synthes, a division of Johnson & Johnson has announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin through its Synthes GmbH affiliate. OrthoSpin, based in Israel, creates a robot-assisted external fixation system for orthopedic treatments

  • In 2020, Medtronic (Ireland) acquired Stimgenics, a US-based, privately held company that has pioneered a novel spinal cord stimulation (SCS).

Key Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Spine, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Inc., and Globus Medical, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market On the basis of Type, Technology, Product, and Geography.

  • Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, By Type

  • Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, By Technology

  • Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market, By Product

  • Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Orthopedic Orthotics Market By Product (Lower-limb Orthotics, Upper-limb Orthotics, Spine Orthotics), By Application (Neuromuscular And Musculoskeletal Disorders, Sports Injuries, Fractures), By Material (Carbon Fibres, Rubber, Metal), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Spine Surgery Products Market By Technology (Spinal Fusion & Fixation, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment, Spinal Decompression), By Type Of Surgery (Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Implantable Medical Devices Market By Equipment (Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Intraocular Lens), By Material (Metals, Ceramics, Polymers), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators Market By Product (External Type, Implanted Type), By Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Academic and Research Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Dental Implant Companies shaping perfect smiles of millennials

Visualize Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spinal-implants-and-surgery-devices-market-size-worth--14-1-billion-globally-by-2028-at-4-2-cagr-verified-market-research-301513706.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

