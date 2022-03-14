Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market to Expand at a Substantial CAGR of 5.51% Reaching USD 1.51 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

The demand for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices is primarily being boosted by major factors such as the increasing incidences of spinal disorders, the growing geriatric population base, advantages of Spinal Non-Fusion procedures over fusion procedures. Technical innovations in product development are also leading to an overall rise in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market growth trends, and key competitors in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market.

DelveInsight Logo

Some of the salient features from the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market.

Key Spinal Non-Fusion Devices companies proactively working in the market include Stryker, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ATEC Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Aditus Medical, RTI Surgical, Orthofix Medical Inc, Premia Spine, Globus Medical, SpineSave AG, Centinel Spine®, LLC, AxioMed LLC., Spinal Stabilization Technologies Ltd, SpineVision, Norm Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Neuro France Implants, Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market USD 1.10 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2026.

In August 2021, Orthofix Medical Inc announced the first patient implant in the M6-C Artificial Cervical Disc Two-Level investigation device exemption (IDE) Study. The M6-C artificial cervical disc was FDA-approved for single-level implantation from C3 to C7 in 2019. It is indicated as an alternative to cervical fusion.

In June 2021, Neo Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for their Pedicle Screw System in the treatment of late-stage tumor indications to be used in combination with BonOs® Inject cement from OSARTIS. The company also received the CE mark approval for the same device.

In May 2021, Spinal Stabilization Technologies Ltd received the Breakthrough Designation for PerQ disc Nucleus Replacement System for degenerative disc disease. The device also received the CE mark approval. PerQdisc is the only commercially available lumbar nucleus replacement system in the Global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market.

In April 2021, NuVasive Inc received the 510k FDA approval for their two-level cervical total disc replacement- Simplify Disc.

On August 23, 2019, ApiFix, Ltd. had received FDA approval for a minimally invasive surgery Spinal Non-Fusion Device namely Minimally Invasive Deformity Correction (MID-C) System.

Centinel Spine, LLC launched the Angled Endplate implants for the prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System which have been designed to shift the lordotic angle of the implant to the inferior endplate thereby allowing surgeons to address the varied lumbar anatomy and pathology of patients.

Hence, the above-mentioned recent breakthroughs and approvals in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market serve as potential drivers which are expected to increase the growth in the Global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market.

Story continues

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Overview

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices are medical devices that are employed in the correction of anatomical surgical defects of the spine using a non-fusion approach. Spinal Non-Fusion Devices are used by surgeons during surgery for treatment of deformity, stabilization, and strengthening of the spine and for promoting fusion. In general, spinal surgery devices are categorized into fusion and non-fusion devices. The major difference between both types of devices is that fusion devices are combined with bone graft and non-fusion devices are used without bone graft. The devices replace pro-inflammatory tissues, repair the spinal alignment and decompress neural elements while maintaining functional movements. The devices are inserted into the patient's body without fusion in the human body and help in the stability and movement of patients after the surgery. Some examples of Spinal Non-Fusion Devices are growth sparing devices and artificial discs.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the growing demand because of the high prevalence of spinal injuries, rising population of people suffering from spinal disorders such as degenerative disc diseases, lower back pain, and leg pain, rising product launch, and well-established reimbursement scenario for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices in the region among other factors in the region.

Furthermore, the prompt and well-established healthcare services and infrastructure contributes to the growth of the regional spinal fusion devices market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide immense growth opportunities for the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market. For instance, on April 01, 2020, OrthoPediatrics Corp. announces the acquisition of ApiFix Ltd. with FDA- approved non-fusion scoliosis technology.

Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Dynamics

The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand due to various reasons, one of them being the rising prevalence of spinal disorders. The demand for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices is primarily being boosted by the growing geriatric population base, Spinal Non-Fusion Devices advantages over spinal-fusion devices, and technical innovation in product development. Therefore, the constant technological advancements coupled with added advantages and product versatility of dynamic stabilization devices among other product types are expected to propel the growth of the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market. Additionally, the rising geriatric population in the region has a higher susceptibility to spinal cord disorders such as degenerative disc diseases and others, along with rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure population, and growing healthcare expenditure are further projected to augment the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on elective and non-urgent surgeries across the countries. The demand for Spinal Non-Fusion Devices is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. This led to a decrease in the requirement of surgery serving as an obstacle in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices market.

Scope of the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Study Period: 2021-2026

Market Segmentation By Product Type - Artificial Disc [Lumbar and Cervical], Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Facet Replacement Products, and Others

Market Segmentation By Application- Spinal Stenosis, Degenerative Disc Diseases, Spondylolisthesis, and Others

Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Companies - Stryker, NuVasive Inc, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ATEC Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen, SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH, Aditus Medical, RTI Surgical, Orthofix Medical Inc, Premia Spine, Globus Medical, SpineSave AG, Centinel Spine®, LLC, AxioMed LLC., Spinal Stabilization Technologies Ltd, SpineVision, Norm Medical Devices Co. Ltd., Neuro France Implants, Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.51 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Executive summary 3 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market 7 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Layout 8 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Stryker 9.2 NuVasive Inc 9.3 Medtronic 9.4 Zimmer Biomet 9.5 ATEC Spine, Inc 9.6 B. Braun Melsungen 9.7 SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH 9.8 Aditus Medical, and others 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

