Spindrift Inn's Marvelous Makeover

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift Inn announces the rejuvenation of its 45 guestrooms. Reimagined with a charming, breezy flair, Spindrift inspires a sense of harmony and relaxation, just like the Inn's peaceful beachside location.

As relaxed as it is romantic, the new design allows guests to unwind and enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings. Each guestroom is a tranquil sanctuary and wraps guests in warm, natural light. Most feature completely unobstructed views of Monterey Bay, and several rooms highlight the charming scenes of historic Cannery Row.

A gorgeous Portuguese floral pattern rug is the foundation, with its rich coral, azure blue, sage green, and ivory color scheme. This soothing palette reflects the Bay waters, kelp forests, and sandy beaches seen from the picture windows. Like the shoreline at dusk, guest rooms are painted a warm, peaceful sand color, accented with various ocean blues.

New furniture includes cherry-finish end tables, plushy upholstered club chairs, dining chairs, tufted ottomans, and breakfast tables. Spindrift Inn will maintain its iconic canopy beds. Artistically carved wood frames showcase the upholstered headboard. The romantic design is elevated to a new level with updated lighting.

All bedding, drapery, valances, and the canopy feature lighter, brighter, more contemporary designs. The plush, azure blue padded window seats seamlessly blend with the sky and nearby water, beckoning guests to relax and enjoy the incredible view. The fireplaces have been updated to gas for ease of use and are finished with a gorgeous, scrolled, wrought iron screen. Each guestroom has over-stuffed seating for guests to relax, put up their feet, and thoroughly enjoy the moment.

Spindrift Inn's desirable address in the heart of Cannery Row affords guests easy access to all that Monterey has to offer, just a short stroll out our front door, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The romantic Spindrift Inn reflects Monterey's local culture and spirit of a fabled Cannery Row, while guest service and attention to detail are top shelf. Spindrift Inn is located at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940. (831) 646-8900. www.spindriftinn.com

