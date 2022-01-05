Michigan native to bring robotic and endoscopic spinal surgery techniques to Vail

Spine Specialist Dr. Michael Gallizzi to Join The Steadman Clinic Staff

VAIL, Colo., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Gallizzi, a Michigan native who specializes in minimally invasive, robotic and endoscopic adult spinal surgery, will join The Steadman Clinic team of surgeons on March 14, 2022. Dr. Gallizzi’s appointment was announced by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and chair of Steadman Philipppon Research Institute (SPRI) and Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI.

Dr. Gallizzi comes to Vail after spending the past three years in practice at Skyridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, and nearly the past six years in medical practice in Colorado. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science/Chicago Medical School. Dr. Gallizzi completed his residency training in orthopaedics at the University of Missouri and also served as a clinical instructor in orthopaedic adult spinal surgery as a fellow at Duke University.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Gallizzi to our staff of world-class orthopaedic surgeons here at The Steadman Clinic,” said Drawbaugh. “Dr. Gallizzi is known for innovative and state-of-the-art surgical techniques and treatments that are changing and improving the field of spinal surgery, revisions and repair.”

“Dr. Gallizzi is a welcomed addition to our surgical team here at The Steadman Clinic,” said Dr. Philippon. “His groundbreaking work with robotic and endoscopic techniques in minimally invasive spinal surgery fits right in with our philosophy of providing the very best and most cutting-edge procedures and technology in helping our patients recover quickly and return to their normal, active lives.”

Dr. Gallizzi is eager to begin his work at The Steadman Clinic.

“The Steadman Clinic is all of the things I am seeking in my work—quality, innovation, research, application and outcomes,” said Dr. Gallizzi. “For my style of practice and what I try to do in the industry, especially with robotics, it is a tremendous fit.

“It’s really humbling and I’m grateful to have this opportunity,” continued Dr. Gallizzi. “In residency training I read literature that was published by all of the doctors at The Steadman Clinic. This is the cutting edge of my specialty. To be a part of that is a privlege. I am honored to work with esteamed partners—to refer patients and provide assistance in spine care at a very high level.”

The son of a first-generation American who put himself through pharmacy school and ran a mom-and-pop pharmacy in downtown Detroit for many years, Dr. Gallizzi had the field of orthopaedics in his sights from an early age. After he was involved in a serious bicycle accident with his mother when he was just two years old, he became fascinated with this form of medicine while watching his mother endure 16 different orthopaedic surgical procedures during the first 18 years of his life.

“As I watched my mom go through all these surgeries and procedures almost every year, I saw the value of what someone could do to help others regain as much as they could in life,” said Dr. Gallizzi. “That was my introduction to orthopaedic surgery.”

At the urging of his father, Dr. Gallizzi first earned a degree in economics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Following his graduation from Michigan, Dr. Gallizzi began his medical studies at Rosalind Franklin/Chicago Medical School where he concurrently earned a master’s degree in healthcare management with his medical degree.

His five-year residency at the University of Missouri was driven by his desire to study and train at a school that offered a unique learning facility.

“The University of Missouri was one of the first orthopaedic programs in the United States with a freestanding dedicated orthopaedic hospital on its grounds,” said Dr. Gallizzi. “It was an amazing facility and offered young doctors like myself a tremendous opportunity to gain the firsthand experience that we seek in residency.”

Working at Missouri—and later during his fellowship at Duke—with physicians and surgeons that also served as team doctors for their respective SEC and ACC teams, gave Dr. Gallizzi his first association with sports medicine. It was also at Duke where he first met one of his new colleagues at The Steadman Clinic, Dr. Jonathan Godin. Godin was a resident at Duke while Dr. Gallizzi served his fellowship. Dr. Gallizzi also previously worked with another Steadman Clinic surgeon, Dr. Raymond Kim, during his time in Denver.

Dr. Gallizzi is a cancer survivor and is married to his college sweetheart. They both are involved with animal rescue organizations and have two rescue dogs.



