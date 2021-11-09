U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,685.25
    -16.45 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,319.98
    -112.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,886.54
    -95.81 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.29
    -15.45 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.53
    +2.60 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4320
    -0.0650 (-4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8680
    -0.3810 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,545.79
    +1,242.62 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,660.53
    -11.21 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.04
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

SpinLaunch completes first prototype flight using kinetic launch system

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

SpinLaunch, a startup working on a kinetic space launch system, has successfully completed its first prototype flight. It’s a major milestone for the seven-year-old company as it works toward a test of its full-scale system.

The concept behind that system is pretty wild: essentially, SpinLaunch wants to get to orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed chamber and a hypersonic tether to spin a spacecraft at a high enough velocity – up to 5,000 miles per hour – to escape the atmosphere. That means no rocket, no rocket engines. It’s a markedly different way of thinking about spaceflight, much more akin to a giant rail gun rather than a conventional launch system.

According to SpinLaunch, such a system is now possible thanks to advances in small electronics and high-strength materials like carbon fiber, which can harden both the launch vehicle and small satellites to high-G forces.

The prototype flight took place on October 22 at Spaceport America in New Mexico. In addition to launching the test vehicle at supersonic speeds using the accelerator, which was around one-third the size of the planned system (but still larger than the Statue of Liberty, SpinLaunch notes on its website), the startup also recovered the vehicle to reuse it for later tests.

SpinLaunch, which was founded in 2014, aims to conduct around 30 suborbital test flights over the next six to eight months, CNBC reported. The startup has been backed by Airbus Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and GV.

The startup is not disclosing the site for its first orbital launch, but its website notes it will be “a coastal region of the United States.”

Recommended Stories

  • Cronos, Tilray and Other Pot Stocks Surge Amid Flurry of Legislative Action

    Republicans are expected to introduce a sweeping marijuana reform bill within the next week, days after the House passed two measures funding marijuana research.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 50% From Its All-Time High: Is Now the Time to Buy?

    In particular, cryptocurrencies have left stocks eating their dust, perhaps none more so than the ultra-popular Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Back on Aug. 1, 2020, Shiba Inu coin made its debut, with CoinMarketCap.com noting a price of $0.00000000051 that day. There is a laundry list of reasons Shiba Inu has gone to the moon.

  • The Squad defends infrastructure "no" vote, AOC fact-checks Biden claims

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is trying to tweet her way out of her vote against the Democrats' $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill — even correcting President Biden's claims about its benefits.Why it matters: AOC, the rest of The Squad and two other progressives were the only Democrats to vote against the bill. That prompted criticism from their colleagues and social media followers, since the road-and-bridge spending will so directly impact their constituents. Thirteen Republicans helpe

  • A whole new view of the universe

    Astronomers are now at a point where they can test theories, settle debates and answer age-old questions about our universe that weren't possible even a decade ago. Driving the news: An influential report published last week puts forward ambitious plans to develop technologies over the next 10 years that will fuel new discoveries about life in the universe. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe sweeping document known as the decad

  • L.A. County sheriff's assistant charged with trying to smuggle drugs into jail

    An L.A. County sheriff's custody assistant is charged with trying to bring amphetamines into the Men's Central Jail in 2018.

  • Top Republicans demand nuclear questionnaire circulated by Biden administration

    Top House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to provide the questions and answers to a survey in which U.S. allies reportedly expressed grave concerns about a potential policy shift limiting the conditions under which the U.S. might use nuclear weapons.Why it matters: The Biden administration is conducting a major nuclear posture review. It will have implications for both allies and strategic competitors like Russia and China, which are modernizing and expanding their nuclear ar

  • $5 million US rewards target brother of 'El Chapo,' Sinaloa cartel's Salgueiro brothers

    The Salgueiro Nevarez brothers are accused of running the Gente Nueva, a notorious faction of the Sinaloa cartel in Chihuahua state.

  • Robinhood info leaked, SpaceX astronauts return, State Farm cuts back on Aaron Rodgers commercials

    Julie Hyman walks through a few business stories on Yahoo Finance's radar this morning.

  • Head of Bayer's crop unit quits in aftermath of profit rout

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's Bayer said on Tuesday that Liam Condon, the head of its crop science unit which includes Monsanto, would quit at the end of the year following disappointing results. The maker of pharmaceuticals and agricultural supplies said Condon wanted to pursue other career opportunities and Rodrigo Santos, the Crop Science Division's chief operating officer, would take over from him on Jan. 1. The news came as Bayer lifted its overall group earnings guidance, helped by demand for its non-prescription pharmaceuticals and better-than-expected sales of eye drug Eylea.

  • Benson Hill opens new Crop Accelerator facility

    Benson Hill said its new facility gives it “more than twenty-fold expansion" in its ability to test products for the fast-growing plant-based foods market.

  • Exclusive: Startup raises $27M to find brain-based biomarkers

    Infused with $27 million from General Catalyst and Casdin Capital, Beacon Biosignals is planning to capitalize on the resurgence in neuroscience across the biotech field.

  • Mistango Announces beginning of its 5,000 Metre Phase 2 Drill Program at the Kirkland West Gold Project

    Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that the 5,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Kirkland West Gold Project, adjacent to Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, is now under way. Drilling began on October 17 and approximately 1,600 metres have been completed thus far in two drill holes.

  • HawkEye 360 raises $145M to scale space-based radio frequency data and analytics

    The biggest players in the Earth observation industry use imaging satellites to deliver intelligence and analytics, but startup HawkEye 360 is taking a different tack. The company monitors radio frequency (RF) signals, like those emitted by marine radios or emergency beacons, on the premise that invisible electromagnetic spectrum is as ripe for information as the visible world. Investors agree, to the tune of $145 million in new funding as part of HawkEye’s Series D round.

  • Virgin Galactic has sold 100 more space tickets

    Virgin Galactic has sold around 100 tickets since flying its founder Richard Branson to space last summer, with commercial services expected to begin by the end of 2022, the company said in its financial results Monday.

  • Welcome home! Watch NASA SpaceX Crew-2 splashdown in Florida

    SpaceX Crew-2 is set to return from the International Space Station tonight. Here's how to watch the splashdown live on FLORIDA TODAY.

  • Earth’s continents first emerged from oceans millions of years earlier than thought, study finds

    Emergence of Earth’s earliest continents from ocean influenced planet’s atmosphere, oceans, and climate

  • Scientists uncover secrets of Jupiter's red spot after latest flyby

    A new study of Jupiter's Great Red Spot has found that the unbelievably persistent storm, which has been observed for at least 356 years, is deeper than previously thought, UPI reported. The meteorological phenomenon, which produces wind speeds that can hit up to 400 mph, nearly 200 mph stronger than Earth's most powerful hurricanes, has been found to extend up to 310 miles below Jupiter's cloud tops. Scientists were able to make the new discovery after analyzing data from Juno, a NASA spacecraf

  • 4 Space Station Astronauts Safely Return In SpaceX Capsule

    The crew's Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola late Monday night.

  • Analysis-Big U.S., Brazil harvests and slowing China demand ease some crop shortage fears

    Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top buyer China are bolstering supplies of two of the top globally traded commodities: soy and corn. The rising stocks indicate that prices for those key crops, as well as for other staples such as sugar and coffee, may have peaked after the surge sparked by the onset of the pandemic, farmers, brokers and analysts said. Lower crop prices would be good news for consumers after global food prices soared to the highest level in a decade, according to the United Nations food agency.

  • Perfectly Preserved Pompeii Room Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Life

    A new room discovered in Pompeii offers a rare glimpse into the lives of the non-elite. This finding helps to paint a fuller picture of ancient life. The post Perfectly Preserved Pompeii Room Offers Glimpse Into Ancient Life appeared first on Nerdist.