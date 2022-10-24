U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

Spinnaker SCA Appoints John Sharkey New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Company's Growth

3 min read

After successful merger of Spinnaker and SCApath, supply chain veteran to take the helm

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker SCA, the leading supply chain strategy, planning, and execution consulting firm, today announced the appointment of John Sharkey as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously served as Chief Operating Officer.

www.spinnakerSCA.com (PRNewsfoto/Spinnaker SCA)
www.spinnakerSCA.com (PRNewsfoto/Spinnaker SCA)

Spinnaker SCA was formed through the March 2021 merger of supply chain consultancies Spinnaker and SCApath. Since the combination, the firm has achieved 50% growth while helping industry-leading retailers, manufacturers, and distributors improve their supply chain planning, distribution, and omni-channel capabilities in a time of unprecedented supply chain challenges.

"I'm honored to lead our team as CEO and look forward to continuing our client success providing critical supply chain advisory and implementation consulting expertise," says Sharkey. "We've built a strong leadership team and talented group of consultants. Their passion and knowledge are what motivates me and is at the core of what makes this organization special."

Sharkey is a supply chain consulting industry veteran, spending time with Ernst & Young, Orion Consulting, and Procter & Gamble prior to joining Spinnaker in 2004. At Spinnaker, he served in diverse roles leading the firm's consulting, sales, and marketing as the firm grew and after the Spinnaker and SCApath merger was named COO. He has led major global transformations for clients in the consumer products, distribution, footwear and apparel, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and retail industries and holds an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from the University of Illinois and graduate degrees in business and engineering from MIT.

Current CEO Evan McCaig will transition his role to Chairman of the firm's board of directors.

"Spinnaker SCA is in a strong position to continue our growth and excellent service for our clients and leading the firm from the founding of SCApath through the merger with Spinnaker has been an incredible experience," says McCaig. "As Spinnaker SCA continues to expand, I'm confident in John and the leadership team to continue our high standards to deliver superior outcomes for our customers. With my chairman role focusing on more strategic initiatives, I look forward to our collaboration and the opportunity to lead in a different capacity."

Today, Spinnaker SCA helps clients strategically assess their supply chain capabilities, develop transformation roadmaps, and select and implement technology and automation solutions with a holistic approach to improving supply chain from People, Process, Technology, Policies, and Metrics perspectives. With a broad focus and deep expertise across supply chain design, planning, distribution, logistics, and order fulfillment, Spinnaker SCA works with many of the world's leading brands to deliver supply chain excellence.

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting services, based in Boulder, CO. Created in 2021 through the joining of two top supply chain consulting firms, SCApath and Spinnaker, together Spinnaker SCA provides their customers a broad set of services to enable their clients' supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience in the supply chain industry, Spinnaker SCA's services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Omni-Channel Fulfillment, Distribution, Logistics Management and Change Management consulting services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spinnaker-sca-appoints-john-sharkey-new-ceo-to-lead-next-phase-of-companys-growth-301656972.html

SOURCE Spinnaker SCA

