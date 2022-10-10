U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Spinnaker Summit Co-Located with KubeCon NA and CD Summit

·3 min read

Kelsey Hightower, Principal Engineer and Developer Advocate at Google, giving Opening Remarks; event will include hands-on workshops, keynotes, happy hours, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced sixth annual Spinnaker Summit will be co-located with KubeCon NA and the CD Summit, being held in Detroit on October 24-25, 2022.

Keynotes, talks and a Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) panel, moderated by Kelsey Hightower, are held on Monday, October 24. Workshops and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) on Tuesday, October 25.

Lower price one-day passes and academic discounts are now available. Virtual attendees can register for $25. To register now see: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/spinnaker-summit/register/

The sixth annual Spinnaker Summit will bring together a global community of software collaborators who support the open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform. Companies releasing hundreds of thousands of changes into production include industry-leading companies like Adobe, Airbnb, Cisco, Comcast, Grubhub, The Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, Salesforce, SAP, Sony PlayStation, Target, and Waze.

Special thanks to event sponsors Armory, OpsMx, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and Salesforce.

"Spinnaker prides itself on its open governance and open communications with the incredible community that supports development. Come join us in Detroit — or join us virtually — and get involved. You'll find a welcoming environment, and many ways you can contribute," said Cameron Motevasselani, Chair of the Spinnaker Technical Oversight Committee and Technical Team Lead at Armory. "Looking forward to seeing you soon!"

"Spinnaker is a CD Foundation success story, and I look forward to participating in the robust debate that characterizes Spinnaker Summits every year," said Fatih Degirmenci, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. "If you're involved in application delivery, deployment, and management, you should attend the upcoming Spinnaker Summit."

Further news from Spinnaker
The Spinnaker OSS project is run by a group of appointed members and managed by the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC). A new TOC that absorbs the responsibilities of the Steering Committee has been formed. The TOC's new responsibilities include the continual shaping of the governance structure of Spinnaker to best serve the project's needs as well as the responsibility for the overall technical management of the project. New duties also include addressing questions or concerns from the community about project culture, structure, and clarifications of roles, responsibilities, and duties. As well as ratifying new Special Interest Groups (SIGs). TOC members from different companies are being announced as the next step in Spinnaker's efforts to provide open governance. For more information see: https://github.com/spinnaker/governance/blob/master/governance.md#technical-oversight-committee

To find out more information about the Spinnaker Summit and register today, see: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/spinnaker-summit/

Additional CD Foundation Resources

About the CD Foundation
The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation.

About Spinnaker
Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing software changes with high velocity and confidence. Created at Netflix, it has been battle-tested in production by hundreds of teams over millions of deployments. It combines a powerful and flexible pipeline management system with integrations to the major cloud providers. Learn more at www.spinnaker.io

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact: Jesse Casman, jesse@storychangesculture.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spinnaker-summit-co-located-with-kubecon-na-and-cd-summit-301644292.html

SOURCE CD Foundation

