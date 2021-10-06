U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.55
    +17.83 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,416.99
    +102.32 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,501.91
    +68.08 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.00
    -13.36 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    -1.87 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4080
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,321.23
    +3,991.76 (+7.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.36
    +67.26 (+5.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

SPINS and Cornerstone for Natural Partner to Enhance ELI Codes™ and Smart Shelf Tags™

·3 min read

Powered by SPINS Product Intelligence, retailers and suppliers can now dynamically upgrade Smart Shelf Tags to help consumers discover products that fulfill their needs

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, a leading wellness-focused data, analytics and technology provider in the U.S., and Cornerstone for Natural, the industry's premier business, accounting, and consumer engagement software provider, have partnered to enhance Cornerstone's ELI Code and Smart Shelf Tag solutions.

SPINS LLC www.spins.com
SPINS LLC www.spins.com

Smart Shelf Tags are retail shelf tags equipped with patented ELI Codes, that when scanned by a smartphone, display rich and exciting digital content such as videos, PDFs, web content, images, and product content & attributes to engage and educate in-store shoppers. Smart Shelf Tags also support retailers by providing an effective and inexpensive way for suppliers to train their retailer's in-store associates to help make them more knowledgeable and passionate about the products they sell.

Cornerstone will incorporate SPINS Product Intelligence data to its solution to help retailers easily implement Smart Shelf Tags for their private label products and to equip suppliers with a cost-effective solution to add advanced product content to their ELI Codes.

"SPINS is excited to be partnering with Cornerstone on this innovative solution," says Jay Lovelace, Chief Commercial Officer at SPINS. "Retailers know their success comes from differentiation, and that's what their passionate customers are looking for. Smart Shelf Tags help retailers predict and provide dynamic product assortments that meets their shopper's dietary needs, health goals, and so much more."

"We are thrilled to have SPINS as a partner in this exciting endeavor," says David Williams, Cornerstone's EVP of Business Development. "Our goal is to continue adding value to our Smart Shelf Tag solution, integrating SPINS Product Intelligence data to our offering allows retailers and suppliers alike to upgrade the content displayed on their Smart Shelf Tags instantly, inexpensively, and effortlessly."

About SPINS
SPINS is a leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics and consulting for the Health and Wellness industry, we strive to transform raw data into intelligent and actionable business solutions. Our mission is to maximize the value of information for growing the industry. We carry out our mission by providing information, insight and a common language for the industry with which to understand and analyze consumer, retail and broad marketplace dynamics.

About Cornerstone for Natural
Cornerstone for Natural (www.CornerstoneForNatural.com), a division of Cornerstone Consulting, Inc., is the natural product industry's premier provider of Business Management Software solutions. Their ELI Code Technology helps its clients communicate rich product content easily and accurately and their modular Business Management Software systems help their clients be more efficient, productive and profitable by connecting, integrating, tracking and reporting on all aspects of their business operations. Cornerstone for Natural created Smart Shelf Tags to help retailers and suppliers better communicate product benefits, engage shoppers, and retail in-store shoppers.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spins-and-cornerstone-for-natural-partner-to-enhance-eli-codes-and-smart-shelf-tags-301394565.html

SOURCE SPINS

Recommended Stories

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • Natural Gas Prices Take Wild Ride After Putin Comments

    The Russian president said the country’s gas supplies to Europe are set to reach a record this year.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • How Will the Ethereum Ecosystem React to Fee Burning?

    Changes to Ethereum's fee market and the addition of a burn mechanism since EIP 1559 have wider effects on all aspects of the user experience than what appears just on the surface.

  • European Industry Buckles Under a Worsening Energy Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European industry is being pushed closer to breaking point as the region’s energy crisis worsens by the day.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPower and gas prices are hitting fresh records almost daily, and some energy-

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York slid 1.9% on

  • FedEx Ground and Berkshire Grey Team Up to Streamline Small Package Processing

    New Sortation Solution Enables Autonomous Package Processing And Improved Optimization

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • FDA Authorizes Another At-Home Rapid Test for Covid-19

    The authorization could boost availability of the diagnostic tests, which had been in short supply in recent weeks.

  • Golden Pacific Bancorp director sues bank over SoFi acquisition

    If the court finds the shares were not lawfully obtained, the plaintiff is seeking to block the acquisition altogether.

  • Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway

    The South Korean battery giants powering many of the world's electric vehicles face a skills shortage that could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport. The country's three major players, which command a third of the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market, told Reuters they were all grappling with a shortage of research and engineering specialists as demand for the technology balloons. LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On, and Samsung SDI Co Ltd all rank in the top-six https://graphics.reuters.com/SOUTHKKOREA-BATTERIES/TALENT/lbvgngxzmpq/chart.png global battery makers, and supply the likes of Tesla Inc, Volkswagen and Ford Motor Co among others.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.

  • Natural-gas futures drop over 10% as Putin says Russia will boost supplies to Europe

    Natural-gas futures decline by just over 10% after Russian President Vladimir Putin says the country will meet its obligations to Europe and help stabilize the market.