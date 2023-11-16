Spire (NYSE:SR) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has announced that the dividend on 3rd of January will be increased to $0.755, which will be 4.9% higher than last year's payment of $0.72 which covered the same period. This will take the annual payment to 4.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Spire's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Spire was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spire Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.70 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Spire May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Unfortunately, Spire's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Spire's payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Spire is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Spire (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

