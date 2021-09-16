U.S. markets closed

Spire to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on September 22

·2 min read
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference on September 22, 2021.

Spire color logo
Spire color logo

Spire's presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. eastern time and can be accessed live here. To register for the presentation or a one-on-one meeting, investors may visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and being a Sidoti client is not required.

A copy of Spire's latest investor presentation is available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under Events & Presentations.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million - $5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com
314-342-0878

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com
314-342-3300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-present-at-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-on-september-22-301379184.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.

