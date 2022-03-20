U.S. markets closed

Spireon Helps Summitt Trucking Address Labor and Trailer Shortage While Saving $644,000 Per Year

·5 min read

Technology-focused truckload and logistics company taps the power of Spireon's trailer management and managed services to optimize asset visibility, streamline operations, and transform data into actionable business insights

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer-first, technology-focused truckload and logistics company, Summitt Trucking, realized an annual savings of $644,000 after adopting FleetLocate trailer management and Managed Services from Spireon, a Solera company. To mitigate the shortage of professional drivers and commercial trailers, Summitt turned to Spireon's solutions with the aim of improving operational efficiency, optimizing driver productivity, and enhancing profitability.

(PRNewsfoto/Spireon)
(PRNewsfoto/Spireon)

"In the current environment, which poses challenges spanning shortages of IT and operational personnel, driver recruitment, supply chain disruptions, trailer shortages and more, it's imperative that Summitt Trucking distinguishes itself, and Spireon's end-to-end offering helps us do this," said David Summitt, president at Summitt Trucking. "FleetLocate is easy to use, Spireon's customer support is outstanding, and its team of expert analysts has consistently delivered valuable, actionable insights that have significantly enhanced our business results."

Established nearly four decades ago, award-winning Summitt Trucking is a 24/7 business that provides logistics and truckload services throughout the continental U.S. Based in Clarksville, Indiana, Summitt Trucking's fleet operation values every employee from the office worker to the driver, and tailors to their customers' specific needs. It prioritizes partnerships that promote long-term growth and customer satisfaction.

Prior to working with Spireon, Summitt Trucking worked with another telematics provider. "Without an accurate cargo sensor, we were sending five to 10 drivers per day an average of 30 miles to look at 30 trailers on a lot, only to grab one trailer, losing $90-$100 per hour in revenue in each instance and spending more than $500,000 annually having our drivers go and look for empties," added Mr. Summitt. After a year of using Spireon's trailer tracking solution, IntelliScan cargo sensor, and cloud-based UI to manage its mixed trailer fleet, Summitt Trucking minimized driver time and saved $500,000 in lost revenue.

Summitt Trucking saw the value provided by Spireon's FleetLocate, but the business still needed help. That is when Spireon introduced Mr. Summitt to Managed Services and its expert analysts. With this change, Mr. Summitt now sees an improvement in idle trailers, equating to $144,000 saved per year. According to Mr. Summitt, "adding Managed Services to Spireon's trailer tracking solution has helped my team save countless hours and realize its full potential."

Trailer utilization is at the forefront of operating concerns due to the simultaneous increase in price of assets and supply constraints. However, trucking companies often find themselves without the actionable data and analysis needed to efficiently allocate their capital resources. Spireon's dedicated operations analysts produce customized reporting and can tackle bigger challenges such as spotting untapped revenue opportunities.

"Spireon's Managed Services transforms trailer tracking data to actionable reporting and analysis, offering a professional outside resource to assist with various fleet management needs and identify opportunities to improve operations and bolster margins," stated Scott Flerl, supervisor of Managed Services at Spireon. "Trailers don't just impact operations—whether it be to support contract rates, detention billing, maintenance intervals, or anything else—our Spireon Managed Services team provides Summitt Trucking and our other customers with the tools they need to help improve the bottom line."

"It has been a pleasure collaborating with David and his team at Summitt Trucking to ensure the fleet has reliable, real-time visibility to trailer location and status, and intelligent insights to inform strategic decision making," said Roni Taylor, senior vice president of strategy and business development at Spireon.

To learn more about Spireon's Managed Services, visit Spireon at booth #120 during TCA taking place March 20-22, 2022 in Las Vegas.

About Spireon

Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, is the leading provider of aftermarket telematics solutions in North America. By equipping cars, trucks, trailers and other mobile assets with GPS devices and sensors, Spireon turns any vehicle into a connected vehicle. Award-winning products Goldstar, LoJack and FleetLocate deliver 24/7 asset visibility and actionable insights to auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, service fleet managers, rental car companies and consumers to increase safety and productivity, boost profits and protect assets. Spireon's advanced IoT platform, NSpire, powers both the company's expansive suite of connected vehicle solutions and the advanced telematics of some of the world's largest automotive OEMs, supporting nearly 4 million active subscribers and processing billions of data events each month. With its open architecture and platform-as-a-service approach, NSpire's advanced data warehousing, analytics and insights capabilities are fully scalable and ideally suited for an array of mission-critical applications across industries. Learn more at www.spireon.com.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spireon-helps-summitt-trucking-address-labor-and-trailer-shortage-while-saving-644-000-per-year-301505961.html

SOURCE Spireon

