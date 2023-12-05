Spire's (NYSE:SR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.755

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of January to $0.755. This takes the dividend yield to 4.8%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Check out our latest analysis for Spire

Spire's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Spire was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spire Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.70 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.9% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. It's not great to see that Spire's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.6% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Spire is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Spire has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.