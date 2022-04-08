U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,498.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,508.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,549.25
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.40
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.64
    -0.39 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9200
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,634.52
    +284.39 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.67
    +13.01 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,820.37
    -68.20 (-0.25%)
     

Spirit Airlines to Begin Discussions with JetBlue Airways

·2 min read
MIRAMAR, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAVE) today announced that its Board of Directors has determined, after consultation with the Company's outside financial and legal advisors, that the unsolicited proposal received from JetBlue Airways ("JetBlue") (Nasdaq: JBLU) to acquire Spirit in an all-cash transaction for $33.00 per share could reasonably be likely to lead to a "Superior Proposal" as defined in Spirit's merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier") (NASDAQ: ULCC), parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

Spirit intends to engage in discussions with JetBlue with respect to JetBlue's proposal, in accordance with the terms of the Company's merger agreement with Frontier.

Spirit remains bound by the terms of the merger agreement with Frontier, and Spirit's Board has not determined that JetBlue's proposal in fact constitutes a Superior Proposal as defined in the merger agreement with Frontier. In addition, Spirit notes that there can be no assurance that the discussions with JetBlue will result in a transaction. Spirit shareholders do not need to take any action at this time, and Spirit's Board has made no change to its recommendation that its shareholders adopt the merger agreement with Frontier.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Spirit and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-to-begin-discussions-with-jetblue-airways-301520616.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • CANADIAN STEEL PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION WELCOMES TRADE REMEDY IMPROVEMENTS IN BUDGET 2022

    Today, the President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), Catherine Cobden, released the following statement in response to the 2022 Federal Budget.

  • Some Investors May Be Worried About Bravura Solutions' (ASX:BVS) Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Those who invested in OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) five years ago are up 910%

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are...

  • AirAsia’s Fernandes Taps Google for Help With Super-App Push

    (Bloomberg) -- AirAsia, the budget airline that experimented with online commerce during the depths of the pandemic, is counting on a rebound in travel this summer to fuel a so-called “super app” to offer a suite of on-demand services from car-hailing to flight bookings.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown Afte

  • More Downgrades; Pimco Eyes Stronger Firms: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Times China Holdings Ltd. and Redsun Properties Group Ltd. both saw their credit ratings downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service Thursday, underscoring the continued liquidity squeeze plaguing China’s property sector. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps San

  • Spirit Airlines to begin talks with JetBlue after $3.6-billion bid

    JetBlue made an unsolicited offer of $33 per share in cash earlier this week, beating a near $25 per share cash-and-stock bid from Frontier made in February. JetBlue and Frontier did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spirit said the discussions with JetBlue was in keeping with the terms of the company's merger agreement with Frontier.

  • Tencent Cut Compensation for CEO Ma, President Lau in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut the bonuses and overall compensation for its top two executives for 2021, a year in which the internet giant navigated Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector and saw its share price tumble.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps San

  • Australia's Graincorp raises profit view on Ukraine conflict-led shortage

    Graincorp said on Friday it expects underlying profit for fiscal 2022 to be around 2.5 times that of last year, as the Australian agribusiness firm benefits from supply constraints due to the Ukraine war, sending its shares to a record high. Australia, the world's sixth-largest wheat exporter, is set to ship a record volume this year as buyers look for suppliers to replace cargoes from Russia and Ukraine. Shares of Graincorp soared as much as 8.9% to A$9.46, their highest ever.

  • Oil headed for 3% weekly fall on emergency stocks release

    Oil prices inched up on Friday but were set to fall around 3% for the week after consuming countries agreed to release 240 million barrels of oil from emergency stocks to help offset disrupted Russian supply. Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.1% to $100.71 a barrel at 0139 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.38 a barrel. Analysts said the emergency oil release, amounting to about 1 million barrels per day from May to the end of the year, might cap price rises in the short term, but would not fully cover volumes lost from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa