Spirit Airlines canceled dozens of its flights Friday to perform a "necessary" inspection of a small section" of 25 planes.

The budget airlines said the cancellation of approximately 100 flights is being taken out of "an abundance of caution," and said the impact on its network is expected to last for several days.

"We’ve canceled a portion of our scheduled flights to perform a necessary inspection of a small section of 25 of our aircraft," the airline said in a statement. "While this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, the impact to our network is expected to last several days as we complete the inspections and work to return to normal operations."

Spirit Airlines canceled about 100 flights on Friday after pulling some planes out of service for inspections.

According to regulatory filing in June, the company had 198 aircraft in their fleet.

MAJOR US ARLINES FIND UNAPPROVED JET ENGINE PARTS IN SOME AIRCRAFT AS ALLEGED SUPPLIER FACES LAWSUIT

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that the airline had canceled 11% of its flights on Friday. About half of the cancellations were at Florida’s Orlando International Airport, a base for the airline.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Spirit Airlines canceled approximately 11% of their flights on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of the Florida-based airline's decision to pull the planes from service for a "mandatory maintenance inspection."

"The FAA will ensure that the matter is addressed before the airplanes are returned to service," the government agency said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





Original article source: Spirit Airlines cancels dozen of flights over 'necessary' inspections, expects to last for days