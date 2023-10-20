Spirit Airlines cancels flights to perform 'necessary' inspection of aircraft

A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

CHICAGO (Reuters) -Spirit Airlines on Friday said it has canceled a portion of its scheduled flights to perform a "necessary" inspection of a small section" of 25 planes.

The company said the action is being taken out of "an abundance of caution," and said the impact on its network is expected to last for several days.

The ultra-low-cost carrier did not provide details of the inspections. It also did not share a timeline for their completion.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to take care of affected guests," Spirit said in a statement.

Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that the airline had canceled 11% of its flights on Friday.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler)