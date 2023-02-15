Spirit Airlines Celebrates 20+ Years in Puerto Rico with 5 New, Nonstop Routes from San Juan

New nonstop routes to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Hartford launch by June 2023 with introductory fares starting as low as $59* one way

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers will get More Go than ever before to explore the Island of Enchantment this spring as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announces the launch of five new, nonstop routes from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). The expansion adds convenient and affordable flights to Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW) and Hartford (BDL), growing Spirit's Puerto Rico service from 11 destinations to 16 by June 2023.

The carrier also announced it will increase flights between San Juan (SJU) and Orlando (MCO) to five flights daily and grow flights between San Juan and Baltimore (BWI), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Newark (EWR) to two flights daily.

"Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world's brightest bioluminescent bay," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier travel more often."

Spirit Airlines Routes at San Juan (SJU) Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Atlanta (ATL) NEW Daily May 5 Boston (BOS) Daily Existing Hartford (BDL) NEW 3x Weekly June 7 Baltimore (BWI) 2x Daily Frequency increases on May 5 Dallas (DFW) NEW Daily May 5 Detroit (DTW) NEW Daily May 5 Newark (EWR) 2x Daily Frequency increases on June 7 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 2x Daily Frequency increases on April 5 Orlando (MCO) 5x Daily Frequency increases on May 5 Miami (MIA) Daily Existing Service Chicago (ORD) NEW Daily May 5 Philadelphia (PHL) Daily Existing Service Tampa (TPA) Daily Existing Service

Spirit first landed on the island in 2001 with service to San Juan (SJU) and has grown its Puerto Rican route map to include Aguadilla (BQN) and Ponce (PSE). The airline will offer 21 peak-day departures in San Juan by June 2023, making it the second-largest carrier by destinations, seats and available seat miles (ASM). This adds to Spirit's growth across the island, which represents more than 200 percent growth in the past four years.

The carrier's commitment to Puerto Rico extends beyond high-value travel options and deep into the vibrant community. The Spirit Charitable Foundation has supported multiple nonprofits doing meaningful work on the island and has donated more than $100,000 in hurricane relief efforts.

Introductory Fares

Guests traveling between these new routes can enjoy introductory fares for a limited time, with travel dates and blackout date restrictions. Fares include:

Atlanta (ATL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

Chicago (ORD)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $69* one-way

Dallas (DFW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

Detroit (DTW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $79* one-way

Hartford (BDL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59** one-way

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with dozens more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit was also recently named the Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW). In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

*All fares will be subject to 14-day advanced purchase, travel on Tuesday/Wednesday only, with travel from 4/19/2023 – 6/7/2023, blackout dates 5/25/2023 – 5/30/2023.

** All fares will be subject to 14-day advanced purchase, travel on Tuesday/Wednesday only, with travel from 5/5/2023 – 6/7/2023, blackout dates 5/25/2023 – 5/30/2023.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

