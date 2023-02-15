U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.56
    -14.57 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,961.66
    -127.61 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,942.29
    -17.85 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.33
    -6.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    -0.58 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -20.70 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0676
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7630
    +0.0020 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0168 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1800
    +1.1100 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,761.11
    +578.61 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.78
    +12.65 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,996.93
    +43.08 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Spirit Airlines Celebrates 20+ Years in Puerto Rico with 5 New, Nonstop Routes from San Juan

·5 min read

New nonstop routes to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit and Hartford launch by June 2023 with introductory fares starting as low as $59* one way

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers will get More Go than ever before to explore the Island of Enchantment this spring as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announces the launch of five new, nonstop routes from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). The expansion adds convenient and affordable flights to Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Detroit (DTW) and Hartford (BDL), growing Spirit's Puerto Rico service from 11 destinations to 16 by June 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

The carrier also announced it will increase flights between San Juan (SJU) and Orlando (MCO) to five flights daily and grow flights between San Juan and Baltimore (BWI), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Newark (EWR) to two flights daily.

"Spirit Airlines has served the Puerto Rican community for more than two decades, offering affordable fares to connect family and friends across the United States. Puerto Rico is our number one destination in the Caribbean, with its rich history and culture, renowned beaches, tropical rainforest and the world's brightest bioluminescent bay," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We continue our San Juan growth with five new nonstop routes, reaffirming our commitment to the island and making it even easier travel more often."

Spirit Airlines Routes at San Juan (SJU)

Destination:

Flights Available:

Launch Date:

Atlanta (ATL) NEW

Daily

May 5

Boston (BOS)

Daily

Existing

Hartford (BDL) NEW

3x Weekly

June 7

Baltimore (BWI)

2x Daily

Frequency increases on May 5

Dallas (DFW) NEW

Daily

May 5

Detroit (DTW) NEW

Daily

May 5

Newark (EWR) 

2x Daily

Frequency increases on June 7

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 

2x Daily

Frequency increases on April 5

Orlando (MCO) 

5x Daily

Frequency increases on May 5

Miami (MIA)

Daily

Existing Service

Chicago (ORD) NEW

Daily

May 5

Philadelphia (PHL)

Daily

Existing Service

Tampa (TPA)

Daily

Existing Service

Spirit first landed on the island in 2001 with service to San Juan (SJU) and has grown its Puerto Rican route map to include Aguadilla (BQN) and Ponce (PSE). The airline will offer 21 peak-day departures in San Juan by June 2023, making it the second-largest carrier by destinations, seats and available seat miles (ASM). This adds to Spirit's growth across the island, which represents more than 200 percent growth in the past four years.

The carrier's commitment to Puerto Rico extends beyond high-value travel options and deep into the vibrant community. The Spirit Charitable Foundation has supported multiple nonprofits doing meaningful work on the island and has donated more than $100,000 in hurricane relief efforts.

Introductory Fares
Guests traveling between these new routes can enjoy introductory fares for a limited time, with travel dates and blackout date restrictions. Fares include:

  • Atlanta (ATL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

  • Chicago (ORD)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $69* one-way

  • Dallas (DFW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59* one-way

  • Detroit (DTW)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $79* one-way

  • Hartford (BDL)/ San Juan (SJU): starting at $59** one-way

Soar With Us            
There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience
Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with dozens more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

  • Recently announced more cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

  • Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition
Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. Spirit was also recently named the Value Airline of the Year by Air Transport World (ATW). In addition, the airline was recognized as one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in Travel & Hospitality in 2022, which ranks the 25 best workplaces to grow a career in the industry. Spirit was also recognized for safety with the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

*All fares will be subject to 14-day advanced purchase, travel on Tuesday/Wednesday only, with travel from 4/19/2023 – 6/7/2023, blackout dates 5/25/2023 – 5/30/2023.

** All fares will be subject to 14-day advanced purchase, travel on Tuesday/Wednesday only, with travel from 5/5/2023 – 6/7/2023, blackout dates 5/25/2023 – 5/30/2023.

Spirit imagery & logos are available HERE.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-celebrates-20-years-in-puerto-rico-with-5-new-nonstop-routes-from-san-juan-301747647.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Marathon Oil (MRO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • Chipmaker Blasts Into Buy Zone On IoT Expansion, 700% Growth

    As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Market ...