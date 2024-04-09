Spirit Airlines to close down South Jersey Crew Base. What does this mean for passengers?

Spirit Airlines Inc. plans to furlough about 260 pilots and will delay delivery dates for new aircraft, the financially struggling carrier has announced.Spirit also will close its crew flight base, made up of 157 pilots and flight attendants, at Atlantic City International Airport.

That change will take effect Sept. 1, the start date for furloughs.

But Spirit flights will continue at the airport.

Is Spirit leaving Atlantic City?

"Scheduled service at (Atlantic City International) will continue to operate as planned now and in the future," Florida-based Spirit said in a statement.

But it noted Spirit's flight schedule from Atlantic City over the past several years "has gradually decreased to an average of 8-10 daily departures, depending on the season."

And half of those flights go to Spirit's largest crew base in Florida, the company added.

Spirit said it is "actively evaluating opening a new crew base in the Northeast to provide coverage from one of our larger cities.,"

The cutbacks were disclosed about a month after Spirit and Jet Blue, another low-fare flyer, announced the termination of a merger deal “by mutual agreement.”

Spirit in February posted a net loss of almost $450 million for 2023. That compared to a year-earlier deficit of some $554 million.

Deferred deliveries will boost Spirit's liquidity

Spirit expects the delay in aircraft deliveries will improve its liquidity position, effectively its access to cash, by about $340 million over the next two years.

Spirit initially was to receive an unspecified number of planes from Airbus in 2025’s second quarter though year-end 2026, a company statement said.

The deliveries now are scheduled for 2030 and 2031.

“Deferring these aircraft gives us the opportunity to reset the business and focus on the core airline while we adjust to changes in the competitive environment,” said Ted Christie, Spirit's president and CEO.

The deferrals do not include two direct-lease aircraft scheduled for delivery next year.

The company has not changed orders for aircraft from Airbus that are scheduled for delivery in 2027 through 2029, Spirit said.

The carrier also hopes to improve liquidity, by reaching a compensation agreement of $150 million to $200 million with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney.Pratt & Whitney last year told Spirit that all “geared turbofan” engines in its fleet must be inspected and possibly replaced due to a manufacturing concern.

Spirit started this year with an average of 13 grounded aircraft due to the engine concern.It has estimated that number “will climb steadily to an average of about 40.”Spirit had 205 aircraft at the end of last year.

What does this mean for passengers at Atlantic City Airport?

Currently, Spirit Airlines is the lone provider that flies out of the Atlantic City Airport.

Spirit Airlines flies to and from cities in Florida such as Orlando, Tampa Bay and Fort Lauderdale and also serves passengers to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The carrier has lowered the number of its flights to and from the Atlantic City Airport.

American Airlines offers busses from the South Jersey airport to Philadelphia International Airport, where passengers can fly out of the city.

