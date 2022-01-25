U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

Spirit® Airlines Kicks Off 2022 with a Salt Lake City Debut

·4 min read
In this article:
  • SAVE

Spirit Airlines to offer daily flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando starting in May

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) will soar above the scenic vistas of Utah for the first time this spring. The airline today announced its new service to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), offering travelers daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), and Orlando (MCO). The new service marks the first time Spirit will serve the state of Utah, which boasts world-class outdoor recreation, spectacular landscapes and numerous options to experience the arts.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

"We listen to our Guests, and they told us they wanted more exciting Western destinations to experience the great outdoors. This spring is a great time to launch service to Salt Lake City, The Crossroads of the West," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning. "We're also excited to introduce our high-value travel proposition for our new Utah Guests looking for convenient non-stop flights to some of the nation's most popular leisure destinations."

Spirit will be the first new domestic airline to announce operations following the 2020 unveiling of The New SLC, a $4.5 billion airport rebuild project that provides an enhanced experience for Guests. The airline's presence at SLC increases competition and benefits local families seeking more options for affordable getaways.

Spirit Airlines Routes at SLC:

Destination:

Flights Available:

Launch Date:

Las Vegas (LAS)

Twice Daily

May 26, 2022

Los Angeles (LAX)

Daily

May 26, 2022

Orlando (MCO)

Daily

May 26, 2022

"We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)," said Bill Wyatt, executive director, Salt Lake City Department of Airports. "Spirit has the distinction of being the first new domestic carrier to come aboard since opening The New SLC. The Spirit model will be a popular addition to SLC's portfolio of airlines."

Spirit's new Salt Lake City service adds to the airline's continued network expansion. Recently, Spirit launched service in Tegucigalpa, Honduras (XPL), Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT), and Miami, Florida (MIA) - fulfilling its commitment to giving Guests options to get More Go. Salt Lake City is Spirit's first new service announcement of 2022.

Additionally, Spirit will host a pilot hiring event in Salt Lake City on February 8. Interested candidates can email MeetTheChiefs@spirit.com for more information.

Photos and video available here.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The arrival in Salt Lake City demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery in 2022.

  • An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat.®

  • Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services**

  • Spirit's Signature Service

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-kicks-off-2022-with-a-salt-lake-city-debut-301467136.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

