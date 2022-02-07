Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Ended the year 2021 with $1.7 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company's revolving credit facility.



As Reported





(unaudited)





Fourth Quarter 2021

Fourth Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2019











Total Operating Revenues $987.6 million

$498.5 million

$969.8 million Pre-tax Income (Loss) $(91.8) million

$(204.5) million

$106.8 million Net Income (Loss) $(87.2) million

$(157.3) million

$81.2 million Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.80)

$(1.61)

$1.18





Adjusted 1

Fourth Quarter 2021

Fourth Quarter 2020

Fourth Quarter 2019











Adjusted EBITDA $14.9 million

$(91.1) million

$187.7 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.5%

(18.3)%

19.4% Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) $(90.3) million

$(207.9) million

$108.0 million Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $(69.4) million

$(159.5) million

$82.1 million Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share, Diluted $(0.64)

$(1.63)

$1.20

"Our fourth quarter 2021 results came in better-than-expected, despite the negative impact from Omicron-related flight disruptions, primarily due to very strong demand over the peak December holiday period. I want to thank the entire Spirit team for their professionalism and commitment to providing excellent service to our Guests," said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking ahead to the first quarter 2022, we have seen sequential improvement in bookings since mid-January and early trends indicate travel demand in the second half of the first quarter should be quite strong. Also, today we announced that Spirit and Frontier have signed a definitive merger agreement under which we plan to combine to bring more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. We are excited about this combination and believe it will have tremendous benefits for consumers, Team Members, and shareholders."

COVID-19

Since its initial onset in early 2020, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved and continues to be fluid. Therefore, the Company's financial and operational outlook remains subject to change. The Company continues to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and financial condition, and to adjust its mitigation and operational strategies accordingly. Spirit has implemented measures for the safety of its Guests and Team Members as well as to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its financial position and operations. Please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2021 for additional disclosures regarding these measures.

The Company believes that providing analysis of financial and operational performance compared to fourth quarter 2019 is a more relevant measure of performance due to the severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results and operational performance for 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was $14.9 million. The Company had an unusual number of operational disruptions and flight cancellations during the peak December 2021 holiday period, due to staffing shortages as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The irregular operations during the peak December 2021 holiday period negatively impacted fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $30 million, primarily due to additional passenger re-accommodation expenses and higher labor expenses, partially offset by lower fuel expense and landing fees. Despite this impact, Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 1.5 percent, better than the Company's initial expectations of flat to negative 5 percent.

Capacity and Operations

Load factor for the fourth quarter 2021 was 79.8 percent on a 9.5 percent capacity increase versus fourth quarter 2019. Spirit's fourth quarter 2021 DOT on-time performance2 was 78.1 percent and its Completion Factor2 was 97.7 percent.

The Company's operations stabilized during the first week of January 2022 and for the full month of January 2022, the Company's on-time performance2 was 73.8% and Completion Factor2 was 96.5%.

Revenue Performance

Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter 2021 came in better than expected at $987.6 million, an increase of 1.8 percent versus fourth quarter 2019. The irregular operations over the peak December 2021 holiday period negatively impacted total operating revenues by approximately $7 million.

On a per passenger flight segment basis, for the fourth quarter 2021 total revenue per passenger flight segment ("Segment") increased 3.1 percent compared to the same period in 2019 to $114.15. Fare revenue per Segment increased 0.5 percent to $52.93 and Non-ticket revenue per Segment increased 5.5 percent to $61.223. Investments in enhanced product offerings and improved merchandising as well as the realized benefits from revenue management initiatives continue to drive the improvement in Non-Ticket revenue performance.

Cost Performance

Compared to the fourth quarter 2019, total GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 increased 24.1 percent to $1,049.1 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2021 increased 24.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2019 to $1,047.6 million4. Compared to the fourth quarter 2019, in addition to costs driven by increased flight volume and a greater number of aircraft, these increases were primarily driven by passenger re-accommodation expense incurred as a result of the irregular operations over the peak December 2021 holiday period and rate increases related to fuel, labor, and airport rents.

For the fourth quarter 2021, the Company's adjusted operating expenses came in better than expected as the net costs related to the December irregular operations were more than offset by lower average fuel rates, lower airport costs, and overall effective cost management.

"Our Adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter 2021 was 1.5 percent, 400 basis points better than the mid-point of our guide on higher revenue and lower costs," said Scott Haralson, Spirit's Chief Financial Officer. "Over the next year we will leverage opportunities to restore and optimize our network and we will continue to push the horizon on non-ticket production. We will also remain keenly focused on managing costs and finding efficiencies to offset inflationary cost headwinds we face."

Fleet

Spirit took delivery of five new A320neo aircraft during the fourth quarter 2021. The Company ended the year with 173 aircraft in its fleet.

Liquidity and Capital Deployment

Spirit ended fourth quarter 2021 with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investment securities and liquidity available under the Company's revolving credit facility of $1.7 billion.

Total capital expenditures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $333.1 million, primarily related to pre-delivery deposits associated with future aircraft deliveries and the purchase of four aircraft and two engines off lease, and two spare engines purchased with cash. In addition, one of the three aircraft delivered under sale-leaseback transactions during the fourth quarter 2021 did not qualify to be accounted for as a sale-leaseback; therefore, it is being accounted for as an aircraft financed through fixed-rate long-term debt. The net purchase price of this aircraft was recorded within capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2021.

Tax Rate

On a GAAP basis, the Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.1 percent, materially lower than the Company's historic average GAAP tax rate. The lower-than-usual GAAP tax rate was driven by adjustments to tax benefits resulting from a change in the expected 2021 annualized tax rate. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate for the fourth quarter 2021 was 23.2 percent.

Forward Looking Guidance

Given the merger transaction announced today, the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Our People

In 2021, Spirit maintained its focus on building an engaged workforce, while navigating COVID-19's impact on its Team Members and a tightening labor market. The Company grew its workforce to 10,287 Team Members to support its growing organization, had the honor to be named as one of FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies, and received Glassdoor's OpenCompany designation, which recognizes employers that proactively promote and embrace workplace transparency

Spirit launched a comprehensive Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Belonging strategy in 2021, to drive meaningful change within the organization and the communities it serves. This includes employee resource groups (ERGs) organized by Team Members in order to ensure they all have a voice in paving our path; providing education to increase awareness of systemic inequities and to reduce bias; and a new Supplier Diversity program around a network of minority-owned business partners and diverse suppliers

Recognitions and Accomplishments

Spirit was one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies

Spirit was awarded Platinum status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying for the airline's efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitization. The rating was the highest of any low-fare carrier in the world, and the certification recognizes Spirit for going above and beyond the required and truly investing in health and safety for Guests and Team Members

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's best companies for diversity, equity and inclusion. Forbes' fourth annual list of America's Best Employers For Diversity ranks the 500 employers that boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives

Spirit received two prestigious awards for its Self-Bag Drop and Biometric technology: The Company was a Gold Stevie winner from the Transportation category of the American Business Awards® program, and was named Best Airport Innovation in the APEX/IFSA Awards

For the fourth year in a row, Spirit has achieved the FAA's highest award for Technical Training, the Diamond Award of Excellence. This award is only achieved if 100% of technicians receive the FAA's Aircraft Maintenance Technician ("AMT") Certificate of Training.

Supporting our Communities

Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves, supporting local nonprofit organizations throughout its network via in-kind donations and Team Member volunteerism

Alongside the Company's efforts, the Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation invested over $500,000 in non-profit organizations that have meaningful social impact on the lives of children and families, service members and the environment

Environmental, Social, Governance

Spirit issued its inaugural 2020 Sustainability Report, showcasing results of the airline's longstanding commitment to meaningful advancements in environmental sustainability, Guest and community service, Team Member support, and governance. Despite the global impact of COVID-19, Spirit remained dedicated to integrating environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") practices into its business. The report highlights Spirit's plans for continued progress in broadening ESG initiatives and improving communities and society at large. The Company's 2020 Sustainability report is available at ir.spirit.com

Guest Experience and Loyalty

Spirit launched a new Free Spirit® loyalty program in 2021—which offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status—alongside the new Spirit Saver$ Club®. Spirit also unveiled a pair of new credit cards with benefits that make every aspect of the new Free Spirit fly faster and further. The new Free Spirit is built around points because rewards will be based on dollars spent instead of miles flown. Members can earn points on every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat®—plus all kinds of purchases on the new Free Spirit credit cards

Spirit continued its progress on Wi-Fi antennae installations with more than 100 aircraft completed in 2021. As of year-end, the Company was conducting initial Wi-Fi testing on a limited number of planes. Guests onboard these flights were able to access the Wi-Fi service at a reduced rate during this temporary trial period

Measures Taken to Preserve Cash and Enhance Liquidity

The Company improved its liquidity and financial position through the public offering of $500.0 million in 1.00% convertible notes due 2026, the issuance of 10,594,073 shares of the Company's voting common stock for which it received net proceeds of $370.8 million, the extinguishment of $146.8 million in principal amount of the Company's 4.75% convertible notes due 2025 and the extinguishment of $340.0 million in principal amount of the Company's 8.00% senior secured notes

Additionally, the Company repaid all outstanding indebtedness under its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (the "Revolver") due March 2024. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had no outstanding indebtedness under its Revolver which has a total of $240 million in available capacity

Network Development

Spirit substantially expanded its operations out of Cancun, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and San Juan

Spirit enhanced its footprint in South Florida by adding Miami to its route map with service to 31 domestic and international destinations

Spirit added eight new destinations to its route network including Louisville, Kentucky; Manchester, New Hampshire; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Pensacola, Florida; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; St. Louis, Missouri; and Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Conference Call/Webcast Detail

The Company has cancelled its plans to conduct a conference call and webcast on February 9, 2022 to discuss these results.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's periodic and current reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for additional information regarding the Company.

End Notes



(1) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Pre-tax Income, and Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Net Income" tables below for more details. (2) Based on preliminary data using DOT methodology for on-time performance (A:14) and completion factor. (3) See "Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Flight Segment" table below for more details. (4) See "Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expenses to GAAP Operating Expenses" table below for more details.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this report and certain oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act) which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, guidance for 2022 and statements regarding the Company's intentions and expectations regarding revenues, cash burn, capacity and passenger demand, additional financing, capital spending, operating costs and expenses, taxes, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, hiring, aircraft deliveries and stakeholders, vendors and government support. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors include, among others, the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations and financial condition, and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on overall demand for air travel, restrictions on the Company's business by accepting financing under the CARES Act and other related legislation, the competitive environment in our industry, our ability to keep costs low and the impact of worldwide economic conditions, including the impact of economic cycles or downturns on customer travel behavior, and other factors, as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Risks or uncertainties (i) that are not currently known to us, (ii) that we currently deem to be immaterial, or (iii) that could apply to any company, could also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition, or future results. Additional information concerning certain factors is contained in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) (unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Percent Change

December 31,



2021

2020

2019

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2019 Operating revenues:





















Passenger $ 971,728

$ 488,422

$ 951,757

99.0

2.1 Other

15,828



10,068

18,059

57.2

(12.4) Total operating revenues

987,556



498,490

969,816

98.1

1.8























Operating expenses:





















Salaries, wages and benefits

285,161



227,405

220,674

25.4

29.2 Aircraft fuel

296,572



103,597

244,989

186.3

21.1 Landing fees and other rents

84,691



67,033

62,773

26.3

34.9 Depreciation and amortization

74,936



72,133

61,913

3.9

21.0 Aircraft rent

61,305



52,578

50,279

16.6

21.9 Maintenance, materials and repairs

48,777



29,711

41,131

64.2

18.6 Distribution

37,509



22,082

38,289

69.9

(2.0) Loss on disposal of assets

1,482



2,264

477

NM

NM Special charges (credits)

—



(2,542)

717

NM

NM Other operating (1)

158,673



84,144

123,950

88.6

28.0 Total operating expenses

1,049,106



658,405

845,192

59.3

24.1























Operating income (loss)

(61,550)



(159,915)

124,624

(61.5)

(149.4)























Other (income) expense:





















Interest expense

35,434



49,415

25,975

(28.3)

36.4 Capitalized interest

(4,958)



(4,565)

(3,539)

8.6

40.1 Interest income

(324)



(318)

(4,851)

1.9

(93.3) Other (income) expense

125



87

276

NM

NM Total other (income) expense

30,277



44,619

17,861

(32.1)

69.5























Income (loss) before income taxes

(91,827)



(204,534)

106,763

(55.1)

(186.0) Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(4,668)



(47,230)

25,549

(90.1)

(118.3)























Net income (loss) $ (87,159)

$ (157,304)

$ 81,214

(44.6)

(207.3) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.80)

$ (1.61)

$ 1.19

(50.3)

(167.2) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.80)

$ (1.61)

$ 1.18

(50.3)

(167.8)























Weighted-average shares, basic

108,410



97,684

68,452

11.0

58.4 Weighted-average shares, diluted

108,410



97,684

68,553

11.0

58.1







NM: "Not Meaningful"



(1) 2020 includes Federal excise tax recovery amounts. See Special Items table for more details.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per-share amounts) (unaudited)



Year Ended





December 31,

Percent Change

2021

2020

2019

2021 vs. 2020

2021 vs. 2019 Operating revenues:

















Passenger $ 3,175,802

$ 1,765,533

$ 3,757,605

79.9

(15.5) Other 54,973

44,489

72,931

23.6

(24.6) Total operating revenues 3,230,775

1,810,022

3,830,536

78.5

(15.7)



















Operating expenses:

















Salaries, wages and benefits 1,065,461

909,834

865,019

17.1

23.2 Aircraft fuel 913,945

431,000

993,478

112.1

(8.0) Landing fees and other rents 315,999

251,028

256,275

25.9

23.3 Depreciation and amortization (1) 297,211

278,588

225,264

6.7

31.9 Aircraft rent 246,601

196,359

182,609

25.6

35.0 Maintenance, materials and repairs 159,502

111,227

1...





43.4





11.1

Distribution 132,499

85,059

153,770

55.8

(13.8)