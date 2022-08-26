U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Spirit Airlines Resumes Nonstop Flights Between South Florida and Managua, Nicaragua

·3 min read
In this article:
  SAVE
    Watchlist

The only low fare daily, nonstop service option connecting South Florida and Nicaragua to resume Nov. 30, 2022

Photos and video available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the resumption of its daily, nonstop service connecting Managua (MGA) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL). Spirit's return to the market plays a pivotal role in offering both convenience and affordability for family and friends to reconnect with one another, and the service provides opportunities to explore Nicaragua's historic sites, vibrant culture and natural beauty.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

"We're eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan Guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again," said Camilo Martelo, Director of International Stations. "We have a 15-year history serving Nicaragua and are proud to give South Florida and Managua back the affordable fares and signature service they've come to know when traveling between our countries."

The daily, nonstop service to FLL starts November 30 and offers connections to 26 cities across Spirit's network.

Spirit Airlines Connection Options to/from MGA:  


Aguadilla (BQN)

Cleveland (CLE)

Louisville (SDF)

San Juan (SJU)

Atlanta (ATL)

Dallas (DFW)

Myrtle Beach (MYR)

St Thomas (STT)

Atlantic City (ACY)

Detroit (DTW)

Nashville (BNA)

St. Louis (STL)

Baltimore (BWI)

Houston (IAH)

Newark (EWR)

Tampa (TPA)

Boston (BOS)

Indianapolis (IND)

Orlando (MCO)


Charlotte (CLT)

LaGuardia (LGA)

Philadelphia (PHL)


Chicago (ORD)

Latrobe (LBE)

Richmond (RIC)


The resumption of Managua service increases the airline's international service to 29 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including neighboring Central American destinations in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience
Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

  • Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery this year, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

  • The Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status*

  • An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®.

  • Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition
Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also won "Best Airport Innovation" in the 2021 APEX/IFSA Awards for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds up the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

*  Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-resumes-nonstop-flights-between-south-florida-and-managua-nicaragua-301613094.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

