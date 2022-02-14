Spirit Airlines resumes normal operations after IT issue

A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines said on Monday it was resuming regular operations after a computer issue forced a temporary halt to airline operations.

FlightAware, an airline tracking site, said U.S. low-cost airline Spirit on Monday had delayed 31%, or 225 flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it lifted a nationwide ground stop issued for internal equipment issues for Spirit after the airline's operations were back to normal.

Spirit said in a Facebook post it "experienced temporary IT issues that impacted our website and other systems, creating some delays and cancellations."

