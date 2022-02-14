U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,401.67
    -16.97 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,566.17
    -171.89 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,790.92
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.79
    -9.36 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.69
    -0.77 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.30
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    +0.0410 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,643.56
    +563.26 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.91
    +5.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Spirit Airlines resumes normal operations after IT issue

·1 min read
A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines said on Monday it was resuming regular operations after a computer issue forced a temporary halt to airline operations.

FlightAware, an airline tracking site, said U.S. low-cost airline Spirit on Monday had delayed 31%, or 225 flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it lifted a nationwide ground stop issued for internal equipment issues for Spirit after the airline's operations were back to normal.

Spirit said in a Facebook post it "experienced temporary IT issues that impacted our website and other systems, creating some delays and cancellations."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

