Spirit Halloween opens in Manitowoc. Here's where and when it's open.

Spirit Halloween is now open in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — Great news, guys and ghouls! Spirit Halloween is open now to meet all of your costume and decorating needs for the spooky season.

The store, at 1100 S. 30th St. in Manitowoc, in a strip mall just off Calumet Avenue near Hobby Lobby, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The pop-up shop will be open through Nov. 1, when it will close its door for the season.

Manitowoc Streetwise

Spirit Halloween is now open in Manitowoc

Traffic was steady Wednesday afternoon, as customers browsed the variety of costumes and clothing.

“I’m excited to be open,” assistant manager Jenny Pierce told Streetwise. “We have costumes for everyone from babies to toddlers and on up. We have a huge variety of costumes — everything you could want for Halloween and Windigo.”

Visitor Center is no more: Manitowoc’s former Visitor Center is now a pile of rubble. What happens next?

Windigo Fest — one of Wisconsin’s largest Halloween festivals — takes place this weekend in Manitowoc at the Expo grounds. Opening "Scaromonies" are at 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Grounds open at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 and 8. The Windigo Fest Parade through the Expo grounds will be at 7:06 p.m. Oct. 7.

Pierce said she hasn’t seen any trends in costumes so far in the days the store has been open.

Spirit Halloween is now open in Manitowoc

“I think we’ve seen a lot of mixing and matching of items, where people are being creative with costumes,” she said. “One thing I’m really surprised about is we haven’t sold a single Barbie thing yet. With the movie being so popular this summer, I thought we would be selling more of those. Maybe more people will start buying Barbie stuff as time goes on.”

Spirit Halloween is now open in Manitowoc

Got a tip, comment or question for Streetwise Manitowoc? Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on Twitter @PGPattiZarling.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Spirit Halloween costume store opens in Manitowoc before Windigo Fest