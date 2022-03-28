U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.16
    -5.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,770.99
    -90.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,184.99
    +15.69 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.37
    -7.53 (-6.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    -20.90 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4600
    -0.0320 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    -0.0090 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8430
    +1.7830 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,295.53
    +2,754.89 (+6.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.05
    +76.52 (+7.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.32
    +22.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

The Spirit Open Returns & Raises $1.5 Million For Philanthropic Efforts in South Florida & Across Spirit Airlines' Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAVE
    Watchlist

Photos available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Open is back! After a two-year hiatus, Spirit Airlines Team Members, aviation industry professionals and community leaders hit the links at The Spirit Charitable Foundation's fifth annual golf event. Together, the Foundation raised more than $1.5 million for nonprofit organizations, surpassing the previous $1 million highpoint raised from The Spirit Open in 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

The 2022 event was presented by NexGen Aero, with Airbus as the Champion Sponsor and Pratt & Whitney as the Partner Sponsor. The festivities kicked off with hundreds of Spirit Team Members, partners and sponsors attending "An Evening Off The Runway" reception and presentation at Sheltair's world-class aircraft hangar at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on March 24. The next day, teams hit the links at The Club at Weston Hills for a day of golf, fun and making a difference.

"The Spirit Charitable Foundation is so grateful for our partners and community who continuously offer their support to the Foundation," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines. "In 2021 alone, The Spirit Foundation donated more than $500,000 to 29 different charitable organizations. Now in the Foundation's 5th year, we can't wait to accelerate our mission of inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work. Every donation helps the Foundation continue our work supporting children & families, service members and the environment."

The Foundation will make charitable investments in the following nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022, with more commitments to come throughout the year.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Habitat for Humanity

Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross

HistoryMiami Museum

Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Honor Flight South Florida

Boys & Girls Club Broward County

Jack & Jill Center

Boys & Girls Club Atlantic City

Kids Kicking Cancer

Boys & Girls Club Manchester

Latino Pilots Association

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Luke's Wings

Children's Aid Club

Mano Amiga

Community Foundation of Broward

Pace Center for Girls Broward County

Earth Force

Reggae Girlz Foundation

Face Forward International

SknVue

Fútbol Con Corazón

The First Tee of Broward

Fondation pour la Protection de la Biodiversité Marine

The Nature Conservancy

Girl Scouts of Tropical South Florida

Women in Distress

GreenUp Orlando


The Spirit Charitable Foundation is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work. Investments are made in organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of Children & Families, Service Members and the Environment through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations.

In addition to the Spirit Charitable Foundation, Spirit Airlines also continues to invest in the communities we serve through the construction of facilities and extensive hiring efforts to add to its team of about 29,000 Spirit Family members. The company recently broke ground on its new campus in Dania Beach. Additionally, Spirit also recently announced the addition of new Crew Bases in Miami and Atlanta that are projected to open this summer. Spirit expects to locate more than 100 Pilots and more than 200 Flight Attendants at each base initially, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow later in the year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-spirit-open-returns--raises-1-5-million-for-philanthropic-efforts-in-south-florida--across-spirit-airlines-network-301511589.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Soars On Stock Split

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla Berlin is about to begin deliveries with Tesla Austin also gearing up.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Intel's Audacious Turnaround Plan in 1 Chart

    The chip giant isn't messing around as it looks to reclaim the top position in the semiconductor industry.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores inCalifornia, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported. Walmart (ticker: WMT), the world’s largest retailer in the U.S. and world, is removing tobacco products from select locations where it has decided to use the space more efficiently, a spokeswoman told the Journal.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Apple's 'CODA' win at the Oscars could unleash a streaming beast: analyst

    Score a big win for Apple's bottom line at the Oscars, contends one tech analyst.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.

  • How Important Could Upstart's Auto Business Be by 2032?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has taken the lending industry by storm with a platform that helps make affordable credit available to more Americans. The company's product competes primarily with the FICO credit score, which, while historically critical to lenders, is a flawed method for determining a person's creditworthiness. As a study conducted by Upstart in 2019 found, 80% of Americans have never defaulted on a debt, yet only 50% of Americans have access to prime credit based on their FICO scores.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Tesla seeks investor approval for stock split

    The stock split, if approved, would be the latest after a five-for-one split in August 2020 that made Tesla shares cheaper for its employees and investors. Following a pandemic-induced rally in the technology shares, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc too have in the recent past split their shares to make them more affordable. Since the stock split in 2020, they have surged 128%, boosting the market capitalization to above $1 trillion and making the company the biggest U.S. automaker by that measure.

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper R

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.