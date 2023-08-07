U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,523.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,457.00
    -28.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.00
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.19
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0180 (+0.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.77
    -1.33 (-7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2762
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0660
    +0.5850 (+0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,162.72
    +47.65 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.46
    -0.37 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,523.27
    +268.71 (+0.83%)
     

Spirit Realty (SRC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Spirit Realty (SRC) reported revenue of $189.3 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +1.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $186.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $188.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

  • Revenue- Earned income from direct financing leases: $0.13 million versus $0.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

  • Revenue- Interest income on loans receivable: $1.60 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.36 compared to the $0.37 average estimate based on five analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Spirit Realty here>>>

Shares of Spirit Realty have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research