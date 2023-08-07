Spirit Realty (SRC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Spirit Realty (SRC) reported revenue of $189.3 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +1.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Rental income : $186.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $188.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

Revenue- Earned income from direct financing leases : $0.13 million versus $0.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

Revenue- Interest income on loans receivable : $1.60 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.36 compared to the $0.37 average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Spirit Realty have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

