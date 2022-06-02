U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,087.37
    -13.86 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,758.97
    -54.26 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,912.74
    -81.72 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.82
    -9.22 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.25
    -1.01 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.00
    +13.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0230 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2545
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6700
    -0.4640 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,792.55
    -2,040.21 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.43
    +0.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Spirits Brands Storytelling with Augmented Reality

·2 min read

Beverage Industry quick to adopt virtual technology, says Immertia

MELBOURNE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swigr, an augmented reality platform for the beverage industry, today announced that producers of spirits could now add virtual content to their products, following the successful launch to beer products in November 2021.

The virtual technology platform enables brands to 'virtually' link content to their products. Smartphone users scan products to activate the content, which is brought to life with stunning augmented reality, virtually animating via the product label.

See the demonstration video

"Augmented Reality is a fantastic way to connect with customers," says co-founder Dave Chaffey. "It's absolutely stunning to see first-hand how it can bring labels to life and tell the story behind the product in a new and exciting way."

Chaffey said that the exciting technology enables brands to attract new customers and create closer connections with existing customers. "Consumers love the experience – it's a new form of storytelling that's authentic and engaging. It offers brands a great opportunity to connect with today's digital savvy consumers."

Key Features of Swigr include:

  • Interactive AR experience

  • Virtual on-product display

  • From-label purchasing

Since its launch in November 2021, more than fifty beer brands have started using the technology, including Budweiser, Paulaner, Abita, Harpoon Brewing, and AB in Bev.

"We've had great success in the beer industry, and I think there's even more value for brands, and for consumers of spirits," said Chaffey.

The Swigr platform is accessible to all brands as it simplifies new technology, enabling augmented reality experiences from their products with ease.

"We've worked hard to create a great concept that integrates with existing products and adds immediate value for brands," said Chaffey. "The technology works with existing packaging. There's no QR codes needed, and no special printing or new packaging required. In a few days, an entire product range can be added."

More information is available on the Swigr website – swigr.com

Swigrä is an augmented reality platform, created by Immertia, a leader in virtual connected packaging.

Media Enquiries

Media enquiries are welcome. Please visit our media center where a priority response service is maintained.

Media Liaison:          Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner 
Email:                          Please contact via the media center 
Media Center:          swigr.com/media
Phone:                       +61 1300 633 390

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirits-brands-storytelling-with-augmented-reality-301560016.html

SOURCE Immertia

Recommended Stories

  • Chipotle now accepts cryptocurrency payments

    As long as your wallet app supports the Flexa digital payments platform.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App, Afterpay, Merchant Synergies?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Poparazzi hits 5M+ downloads a year after launch, confirms its $15M Series A

    Poparazzi, the anti-Instagram social app that hit the top of the App Store last year, is today, for the first time, detailing the growth stats for its business, its future plans and its previously unconfirmed Benchmark-led Series A round. While the startup positioned itself as an Instagram alternative where friends create your profile, the app's competition today is not really the established tech giants.

  • Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

    If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed you can’t the software anymore to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited services.

  • BNB Chain teases out roadmap to boost decentralization, support dApps

    BNB Chain’s roadmap for the year will prioritize faster transactions and enhanced support for decentralized applications (dApps), the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume said. See related article: Binance rebrands blockchains for metaverse, DeFi expansions Fast facts In its 2022 technical roadmap released Tuesday, BNB Chain said it is working to offer end users more […]

  • Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over

    ShutterstockNew rules on mobile app stores could trigger a wave of creative, cheaper apps with more privacy options for users. Every budding developer dreams of creating an app that goes viral and makes lots of money overnight. The Angry Birds game became a worldwide phenomenon within weeks when it launched in 2009 and made US million (£8 million) in its first year. But, overall, the numbers make it clear that mobile apps don’t guarantee wealth. A 2021 study showed just 0.5% of consumer apps suc

  • YouTube's mobile app can now sync to your TV without casting for a 'second screen' experience

    YouTube is improving its app's experience for those who watch videos via their TVs, the company announced today. After observing that many YouTube users were already using the mobile app and engaging with videos as they watched on the big screen, the company is now introducing a new feature that allows users to connect their TV to their iOS or Android device in order to sync videos between devices. This makes it easier for users to engage with other YouTube features, like comments, the like button or creator support among other things, YouTube says.

  • UST's Design Flaws and Red Flags

    In this "Community Crypto" clip, CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De and Sam Kessler discuss the design flaws of Terra's algorithmic stablecoin UST as its depeg from the U.S. dollar continues to have ripple effects across the crypto industry. What were the red flags? Plus, Do Kwon's earlier failed stablecoin project, Basis Cash.

  • Forget LinkedIn—Your Next Job Offer Could Come via Slack

    Popular at work, the instant-messaging application has also become a speedy, more informal way for professionals and employers to find each other.

  • Big ECB Hike Holzmann Wants Is Now Forecast by Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Deutsche Bank AG broke with consensus to predict the European Central Bank will raise its interest rate by half a point, judging that hawkish officials will sway colleagues on the need for aggressive action against inflation. The shift in view by forecasters at a major European bank shows how momentum for greater urgency, evidenced by another call for a big hike from the Austrian centra

  • US Manufacturing Growth Unexpectedly Firms on Stronger Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Ready to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shri

  • Staples Stocks May Not Be as Safe as Before, But They May Be Safer Than Everything Else

    Investors should be prepared for slowing sales, increasing input costs, and a pushback from retailers on prices—but they should also be able to count on earnings holding up relatively well.

  • Citi Says Triple-Digit Oil Should Be Near $70 as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for oil and refined products is falling as the economy starts bracing for a recession, said Ed Morse, Citigroup Inc.’s global head of commodity research.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

  • CEO of Deutsche Bank’s DWS Resigns After Police Raid on Offices

    Asoka Woehrmann will be replaced as of June 10 amid inquiries into alleged greenwashing at the firm.

  • Regeneron to pay Sanofi up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for its stake in Libtayo collaboration

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Thursday an agreement in which it will pay up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for Sanofi S.A.'s stake in the Regeneron-Sanofi collaboration on cancer treatment Libtayo. Under terms of the deal, Regeneron will make an upfront payment of $900 million, and Sanofi will be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone and up to $100 million in sales-related milestone payments. Sanofi will also receive an 11% royalty on global Libtayo sales. Sanofi's U.S.-list

  • Rivian Stock Offers a ‘Good Entry Point,’ Says 5-Star Analyst

    For EV start-up Rivian (RIVN), 2022 has brought with it mainly headaches and headwinds, and the supply-chain snags have resulted in the company lowering its production expectations for the year. However, on the earnings call earlier in May, the company sounded upbeat about meeting its production targets, and following a recent chat with the company’s CFO, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh sees enough reasons to stay upbeat. For one, despite the departure of executive vice president of manufacturing en

  • GM vs. Ford Stock: Both Are Down, but One Has Near-Term Upside

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Raymond James Financial completes acquisition of Pittsburgh-based TriState Capital Holdings

    Pittsburgh's fifth-largest bank operating as a separately branded firm and independently chartered bank subsidiary of Raymond James.

  • Meet the Female Founder of a Black-Owned Tax Firm That Grossed $1.5M in Three Months

    The Tax Doctor, also known as Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, led her tax firm, Royal Financial Services, to gross $1.5M in three months.