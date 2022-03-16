U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.47
    +44.02 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.66
    +217.32 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,183.62
    +235.00 (+1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.78
    +43.81 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.37
    -0.07 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.60
    -20.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0059 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5670
    +0.2670 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,207.99
    +1,032.21 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Spirits Market Projected to Reach US$ 92.9 Bn by 2032, At A CAGR of 5.2%, Says Future Market Insights

·5 min read

Spirits Market by Product Type (Vodka, Rum, Whiskey, Gin, Tequila), Category (Mass and Premium), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, UAE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spirits market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of US$ 92.9 Bn by 2032.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Spirits Market Size (2022)

US$ 56 Bn

Spirits Market Projected Size (2032)

US$ 92.9 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

5.2%

Top 3 Countries Market Share

41.3%

Spirit is an alcoholic beverage prepared through distillation process in which the component substances are separated from a liquid mixture via evaporation and condensation. This process is used for purification of the mixture and for removing the diluting components such as water. This is done in order to increase the alcohol content by volume (ABV).

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis and Comprehensive Market Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14392

Rising demand for alcoholic beverages can be attributable to the increasing consumption among millennials. A gradual increase in the party culture has been noticed over the past few years which has contributed well to the market growth. Alongside this, peer pressure among students and adults and the influence of social media are convincing consumers to experiment with new drinks and different flavours.

The latest trend of partying at clubs, bars, cafes and pubs in developing economies like India and China owing to attractive pay packages and changing lifestyle is likely to result in surging demand for spirits in the coming years. Varied types of spirits such as vodka and whiskey are mostly consumed during outings.

Furthermore, increasing spending capacity of working population has encouraged them to switch to premium brands, which is expected to fuel the spirits market growth over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • East Asia is expected to dominate the global market by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 25% by 2022 end

  • Rising partying culture in different regions across the globe is predicted to result in surging demand during the assessment period (2022-2032)

  • By product type, whiskey is expected to account for the maximum market share by 2022 end

  • Higher income groups and working population have increased spending capacity, which is likely to increase the demand for premium brands of spirits in the near future

  • Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032 end

Discover More About Report Analysis With Figures And Data Tables, Along With The Table Of Contents. Feel Free To Ask An Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14392

"Trending partying culture at clubs and pubs among todays millennial is expected to result in an impressive growth in the spirits market in the coming decade," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants are following different marketing and promotional strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to address the needs of the consumers and serve accordingly, thus, creating a larger customer base in the coming years.

Global Spirits by Category

By Product Type, Global Spirits is segmented as:

  • Vodka

  • Rum

  • Whiskey

  • Gin

  • Tequila

  • Others

By Category, Global Spirits is segmented as:

  • Mass

  • Premium

By Application, Global Spirits is segmented as:

  • Household

  • Commercial

By Distribution Channel, Global Spirits is segmented as:

  • Direct

  • Indirect

By Region, Global Spirits is segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14392

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How big is the spirits market?

  • At what rate is the global spirits market expected to grow?

  • What are the key strategic adopted by spirits market players?

  • How much share does the top 10 companies in the spirits market hold?

  • Which are the major countries driving demand for spirits?

Top Reports Related To Food and Beverage Market Insights

Champagne Market: The global champagne market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 7.0Bn by the year 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.08% by 2022-2032, to reach a value of US$ 11.5Bn by 2032.

Vegan Flour Market: The global vegan flour market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Against this backdrop, the market valuation is set to top US$ 2.08 Bn by 2032.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market: Pre-Workout Supplements Market is expected to boost sales at a robust 8.4% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 31.5 Bn in 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spirits-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirits-market-projected-to-reach-us-92-9-bn-by-2032--at-a-cagr-of-5-2-says-future-market-insights-301504151.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Cybersecurity firm picks Raleigh for first US site, 100 jobs

    As prospects pick up for economic developers across the state – particularly when it comes to companies headquartered abroad – a European technology firm has tapped Raleigh for its first U.S. hub, a move that means high-paying jobs at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus. Cybersecurity firm Spotit, based in Belgium, has picked Raleigh over Atlanta for its first U.S. location, officials announced Wednesday. Steven Vynckier, founding partner at Spotit, said the company picked Raleigh for its access to workforce talent as well as accessibility.

  • Kroger seeing bright side from soaring inflation, CEO says

    Kroger Co. is seeing customers react to soaring inflation, but those behavior changes haven’t hurt the supermarket giant’s results.

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Inflation isn't permanent, says Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supple chains globally remain under severe stress. Yahoo Finance live catches up with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to get his take on the situation and what the administration is doing to help.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 8% on Tuesday, as several macroeconomic factors helped to boost investor interest in the commerce platform's stock. So what Rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Asia and Europe are sparking fears of a new round of lockdowns after China imposed restrictions on several of its largest cities to stem an outbreak attributed to a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Zuckerberg Deposition Blocked by Judge in D.C. Privacy Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A request to depose Mark Zuckerberg as part of Washington, D.C.’s data-privacy lawsuit against Facebook drew a blistering denial from the judge overseeing the case, who called the attempt “frankly annoying.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With Lifeline for China MarketKremlin Embrace