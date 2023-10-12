A spiritual Airbnb, ownership and more — what's on the horizon for Sheboygan's House of Spiritual Vibes

The exterior of the House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica on Michigan Avenue, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica, 923 Michigan Ave., could become a permanent space after opening two years ago.

Owner and Sheboygan native Nina Soul, her preferred spiritual name, opened the shop after moving from Chicago during the pandemic in 2020. Her shop offers a variety of services and goods, like tarot card readings, crystals and incense.

Soul thought she’d go back to Illinois, but found acceptance in the community. She also saw a need for a spiritual space in Sheboygan.

Now, she hopes to purchase the building with community support, host spiritual workshops to share knowledge and connect, and solidify a spiritual Airbnb on the second floor. It has a milk bath with lavender, chamomile and powdered milk. The walls are covered with selenite-infused paint, a mineral considered essential to energy cleansing in the spiritual community.

Nina Soul, owner of the House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica on Michigan Avenue, listens to a question about her firm, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

“I feel like having a witch store here in Sheboygan lets everybody know this town is really religious. We can be spiritual,” Soul said. “For a lot of people that don't necessarily fit into church communities, like our LGBTQ members, we all need a belief. We all need some sort of connection with our divine, and what we believe and what we exist.”

Mainstream churches and religions may not support or welcome LGBTQ+ individuals based on their beliefs and values. The result of this is varied.

Several studies in the previous decade showed LGBTQ+ religious participation declined, but religion is still important for some LGBTQ+ individuals. A 2020 report from the Williams Institute at University of California-Los Angeles, a sexual orientation and gender identity research center, found about half of LGBTQ+ adults are religious.

Overall, general religious membership has dropped.

Membership to places of worship has steadily declined since the start of the 21st century. Among surveyed Americans, membership to a church, synagogue or mosque was down to 47% in 2020, a significant change from the relatively steady 70% membership during the 60 years prior, according to a Gallup poll.

Several spiritual items at the House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica on Michigan Avenue, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

As once-dominant religions like Christianity decline, the number of people considering themselves atheist, agnostic and spiritual is growing. One Pew Research Center survey found that about a quarter of surveyed adults identified as being spiritual but not religious in 2017. That group was diverse, spanning gender, race, age, education level and political affiliation.

House of Spiritual Vibes’ new projects could enhance Soul’s work to expand the “spiritual vibes community" — partnering with local spiritual vendors, like Blue Lotus Crystals and Mind, Soul, and Self, participating in community events like Pride Picnic, and guiding people on their spiritual journeys.

Soul said she often hears how her help, whether through tools or guidance, leads people to success.

"For them to come back and tell me thank you and share their story with me, that means a lot," Soul said.

A book at the House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica on Michigan Avenue, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Ivy Rose, her preferred spiritual name, was going through a difficult time and almost didn’t go into House of Spiritual Vibes a few years ago. But she decided to, pushed by an unknown feeling, and felt good after a reading with Soul.

"I checked myself," Rose said. "I wasn't like looking at all my choices. I had to make my life easier."

Ivy Rose of the House of Spiritual Vibes LLC Botanica speaks about her spiritual experience, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

One misconception is that tarot readings can predict someone’s future, Rose said, but she likened it to journaling.

“It's more of a guidance thing, and it makes you look at things from a different perspective that maybe you don't see,” Rose said. “It just opens your mind up.”

Soul encouraged Rose to explore her spirituality more. She's dabbled in spirituality for about seven years, specifically with candle magic and tarot readings. Now, Rose is establishing her handmade jewelry and spiritual items business, To the Moon and Back. Rose is working on manifestation beads.

A path to acceptance

Soul’s shop wasn’t immediately accepted by the Sheboygan community. Soul faced judgment and protesting from several religious individuals outside her shop, she said.

“When people are in a church and they're listening to their spiritual leader, telling them, ‘This is our mission,’ that can become an attack,” Soul said.

House of Spiritual Vibes is a space for people of all beliefs, Soul said. Spirituality isn’t in opposition to religion.

Overcoming that judgment, Soul said is a sign “the community is embracing us more, which is what we want. A lot of us are bringing diversity here.”

How to support House of Spiritual Vibes secure a permanent spot

The shop is fundraising to meet a $48,000 goal to purchase the building. Find the fundraiser on Paypal at https://tinyurl.com/ykxn4adb.

Upcoming event at Paradigm coffee shop

Soul will host Witches Market at Paradigm Coffee and Music, 1202 N. Eighth St., next month. The event is from 2:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

The family-friendly event will feature vendors, divination services and a spell candle workshop. Tickets for adults and children are $3 and $1, respectively.

House of Spiritual Vibes is typically open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Contact the shop at 920-457-4213.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @alexx_garner.

