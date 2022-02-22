Spirulina Market Growth USD 187.8 million by 2027 | Industry Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue | Types, Applications, Key Players, Regions

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Spirulina Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Spirulina market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Spirulina market was valued at USD 138 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 187.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

Global Spirulina key players include DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa etc. In terms of product, Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 90%.

The Major Players in the Spirulina Market Are:

DIC

Cyanotech

Parry Nutraceuticals

Hydrolina Biotech

King Dnarmsa

CBN

Green-A

Spirin

Chenghai Bao ER

Shenliu

SBD

Lanbao

Tianjian

Wuli Lvqi

Gangfa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market types split into:

Spirulina Powder

Spirulina Tablet

Spirulina Extracts

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market applications, includes:

Health Products

Feed

Others

Spirulina market reports offers key study on the market position of the Spirulina manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Detailed TOC of Global Spirulina Market Outlook 2022

1 Spirulina Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spirulina

1.2 Spirulina Segment by Type

1.3 Spirulina Segment by Application

1.4 Global Spirulina Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Spirulina Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Spirulina Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Spirulina Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Spirulina Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spirulina Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spirulina Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Spirulina Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spirulina Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Spirulina Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Spirulina Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Spirulina Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Spirulina Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Spirulina Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Spirulina Revenue by Region

3.6 Latin America Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Spirulina Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Revenue by Country

4 Global Spirulina Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Spirulina Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Spirulina Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Spirulina Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 DIC

6.1.1 DIC Corporation Information

6.1.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 DIC Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 DIC Spirulina Product Portfolio

6.1.5 DIC Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Cyanotech

6.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Information

6.2.2 Cyanotech Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Cyanotech Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Cyanotech Spirulina Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Cyanotech Recent Developments/Updates

……

7 Spirulina Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Spirulina Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Spirulina

7.4 Spirulina Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Spirulina Distributors List

8.3 Spirulina Customers

9 Spirulina Market Dynamics

9.1 Spirulina Industry Trends

9.2 Spirulina Growth Drivers

9.3 Spirulina Market Challenges

9.4 Spirulina Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

