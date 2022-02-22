U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,293.25
    -50.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,664.00
    -343.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,727.50
    -268.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.30
    -22.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.61
    +4.54 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.56
    +2.45 (+8.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7810
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,166.74
    -1,859.33 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.69
    -91.09 (-9.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.79
    -28.54 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Spirulina Market Growth USD 187.8 million by 2027 | Industry Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue | Types, Applications, Key Players, Regions

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Spirulina Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Spirulina market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Spirulina market was valued at USD 138 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 187.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19862850

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

Global Spirulina key players include DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa etc. In terms of product, Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 90%.

The Major Players in the Spirulina Market Are:

  • DIC

  • Cyanotech

  • Parry Nutraceuticals

  • Hydrolina Biotech

  • King Dnarmsa

  • CBN

  • Green-A

  • Spirin

  • Chenghai Bao ER

  • Shenliu

  • SBD

  • Lanbao

  • Tianjian

  • Wuli Lvqi

  • Gangfa

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19862850

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market types split into:

  • Spirulina Powder

  • Spirulina Tablet

  • Spirulina Extracts

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market applications, includes:

  • Health Products

  • Feed

  • Others

Spirulina market reports offers key study on the market position of the Spirulina manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19862850

Detailed TOC of Global Spirulina Market Outlook 2022

1 Spirulina Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spirulina

1.2 Spirulina Segment by Type

1.3 Spirulina Segment by Application

1.4 Global Spirulina Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Spirulina Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Spirulina Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Spirulina Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Spirulina Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Spirulina Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Spirulina Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Spirulina Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spirulina Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Spirulina Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Spirulina Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Spirulina Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Spirulina Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.4 Europe Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Spirulina Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Spirulina Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Spirulina Revenue by Region

3.6 Latin America Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Spirulina Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Spirulina Revenue by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Spirulina Revenue by Country

4 Global Spirulina Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Spirulina Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Spirulina Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Spirulina Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Spirulina Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Spirulina Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 DIC

6.1.1 DIC Corporation Information

6.1.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 DIC Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 DIC Spirulina Product Portfolio

6.1.5 DIC Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Cyanotech

6.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Information

6.2.2 Cyanotech Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Cyanotech Spirulina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Cyanotech Spirulina Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Cyanotech Recent Developments/Updates

……

7 Spirulina Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Spirulina Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Spirulina

7.4 Spirulina Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Spirulina Distributors List

8.3 Spirulina Customers

9 Spirulina Market Dynamics

9.1 Spirulina Industry Trends

9.2 Spirulina Growth Drivers

9.3 Spirulina Market Challenges

9.4 Spirulina Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Spirulina Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Spirulina by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Spirulina by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19862850


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold led a broad rally in commodities after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKre

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • Bitcoin in Stasis Near $37K, Gold Extends Gains as Russia Starts Ukraine Invasion

    In tense situations, investors prefer gold and oil than riskier assets like stocks and crypto.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Confluent, Inc...

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Crude-oil futures jumped, while U.S. stock futures and global indexes fell sharply, after the Russian president ordered troops into the two breakaway areas of Ukraine.

  • An Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Trading Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the world hates inflation. For Nikhil Choraria and a small band of traders, it’s an opportunity. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner is a leadi