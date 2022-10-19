U.S. markets closed

Spirulina Market Size Will Attain USD 1,116 Million by 2030 growing at 10.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Spirulina Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Spirulina Market Size accounted for USD 480 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1,166 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Spirulina Market Statistics

  • Global spirulina market value was USD 480 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030

  • North America spirulina market revenue gathered over 35% market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific spirulina market growth will record noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

  • According to the recent statistics, there are almost 80 million vegans in the world and growing

  • Among type, arthrospira platensis segment accounted for over 60% of the overall market share in 2021

  • Growing number of vegans is a primary driver for Spirulina market growth

  • Surging demand for fresh/frozen spirulina is a popular spirulina market trend

Spirulina Market Growth Factors

  • Growing demand for natural ingredients

  • Stringent guidelines for the usage of synthetic colors and flavors

  • Increasing use of spirulina in aquaculture

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2680

Spirulina Market Report Coverage:

Market

Spirulina Market

Spirulina Market Size 2021

USD 480 Million

Spirulina Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,166 Million

Spirulina Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

10.4%

 

Spirulina Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Spirulina Market Base Year

2021

 

Spirulina Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Formulation, And By Geography

Spirulina Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Cyanotech Corporation DIC Corporation, Cabassi & Giuriati SpA, DDW, DÖHLER GmbH, Echlorial, E.I.D. Parry Limited, Givaudan international SA, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., and Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis


Spirulina Market Dynamics

The growing demand for natural food supplements, as well as the wide applicability of spirulina in the food and beverage and biotechnology industries, is major factors accelerating the growth of the global spirulina market. Furthermore, major players' increased R&D activities for product development and the introduction of new solutions are factors anticipated to segment the target market's growth.

High production costs, as well as fluctuating raw material prices and availability, are expected to stymie the growth of the global spirulina market. Furthermore, the target market's growth is expected to be hampered by stringent government regulations governing product approval. However, increased investment by major players in product development and players' focus on tracking the untapped market are anticipated to create opportunities for spirulina market players. Furthermore, increasing collaboration and agreement in order to improve the distribution channel is expected to support the target market's revenue transaction.

Global Spirulina Market Business Strategies

  • In 2020, Chr. Hansen A/S, a global bioscience company launched “FruitMax® blue”. The spirulina-based products launch is expected to help the company to enhance the business and increase the revenue share.

  • In 2018, Algama Foods, a food product manufacturing company is focused on re-launching its spirulina water after extensive product development to improve taste and stability. Springwave is made using a concentrated, dried blue spirulina extract that is high in phycocyanin, vitamins and minerals, creating an antioxidant-rich drink with revitalizing properties.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/spirulina-market

Spirulina Market Segmentation

The global spirulina market is segmented into type, formulation, and application. The type segment is divided into arthrospira platensis and arthrospira maxima. The application segment is bifurcated into nutraceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, animal feed, and others. Based on formulation, the market is divided into powder, liquid, tablet & capsule, and granule & gelling agent.

Spirulina Equipment Market Share

According to our spirulina industry analysis, arthrospira platensis accounted for the majority of the market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain this trend from 2022 to 2030. Among application the food & beverages segment is expected to witness faster growth in the spirulina market. According to market forecasts for spirulina, the food & beverages component will have the largest share from 2022 to 2030. The spirulina powder segment is expected to be the largest product type in the spirulina market through 2030. Furthermore, this segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast timeframe.

Spirulina Market Regional Growth

The global Spirulina market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Rising Demand for Healthy Supplements and Wide Applicability in Various End Use Industries Are Major Factors Expected To Drive the Growth of Global Spirulina Market

Because of rising consumer awareness about healthy food consumption, the market in North America is anticipated to account for a significant revenue share in the global spirulina market. Consumption of healthy foods by consumers is increasing. In 2019, consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States spent $1.77 trillion on beverages and food in grocery stores and other retailers, as well as on out-of-home meals and snacks. Consumer interest in dietary solutions that help them provide more unique nutrition and accomplish personal health goals is growing. The target market's growth is expected to be influenced by its massive spending capacity and changing lifestyle patterns. Functional food consumption is becoming more popular in the food service industry.

In February 2020, global fortified/functional food sales surpassed US$267 billion, while naturally healthy food sales surpassed US$259 billion; sales in the United States reached US$63 billion and US$42 billion, respectively. In 2019, 77% of adults in the United States used dietary supplements, an all-time high. Supplement sales in the United States are expected to reach $49.3 billion in 2019, a 6.2% increase from 2018.

The target market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster due to rising trend for dietary supplements. The thriving food and beverage industry, as well as rising demand for products with high protein and antioxidant content, are expected to drive the spirulina market's growth. The presence of a lot of players operating in the country, as well as the introduction of novel solutions to attract new customers, are expected to drive regional market growth.

DIC Corporation, a global chemical manufacturer, released a liquid version of its "Linablue," a naturally derived blue food coloring, in 2020. The product launch is anticipated to assist the company improve its operations and increase its revenue share. The approach of major players to expanding their business in developing regions is expected to aid the expansion of the spirulina market.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2680

Spirulina Market Players

The major players involved in the spirulina market involve Cabassi & Giuriati SpA, Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, DÖHLER GmbH, Givaudan international SA, DDW, Echlorial, Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., E.I.D. Parry Limited, and Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Spirulina Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Spirulina Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Spirulina Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Spirulina Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Spirulina Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Spirulina Market?

  • What will be the Spirulina Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Geotextile Market size accounted for USD 7,028 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12,030 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market size accounted for USD 124 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 301 Billion by 2030.

The Global Geomembrane Market size accounted for USD 2,098 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,241 Million by 2030 at a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


