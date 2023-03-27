U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

SPI's Solar4America Showing American-Made Solar Modules at NABCEP's 2023 CE Conference

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
·4 min read

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar4America Technology, a Sacramento, Calif. based solar module manufacturing company, is participating in the NABCEP 2023 CE Conference in Saint Charles, Missouri, March 27-30.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be at the NABCEP 2023 CE conference this year," said Denton Peng, Chairman of Solar4America. "We will showcase our American-made 410W residential solar module as well as our 550W bifacial solar module designed for commercial, industrial, and utility markets. We can deliver to customers anywhere in the nation from our state-of-the-art factory in Sacramento."

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

The Solar4America module manufacturing facility in Sacramento produces approximately 700 MW annually with capacity ramping up to 2.4 GW in 2023.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

Currently S4A has production capacities for 2023 on an array of modules including 330W/60 cells and 410W/72cells, 410W/108 half cut cells all black panels for the residential market and 410W/72 cells (silver) and 550W solar panels for commercial, industrial, and utility markets.

The advanced level content presented at the annual NABCEP CE conference is geared toward PV industry professionals who have experience with PV installation, solar, storage, technical sales, design, operations, maintenance, or system inspection. This is the only industry event which allows NABCEP board certified professionals to obtain as many as 20 hours of continuing education units needed to recertify.

Solar4America will have experts available to answer questions and information in our booth 49 at the conference.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution in Australia, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing. SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745894/SPIs-Solar4America-Showing-American-Made-Solar-Modules-at-NABCEPs-2023-CE-Conference

