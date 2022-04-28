U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.00
    +65.75 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,539.00
    +313.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,303.00
    +294.00 (+2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.90
    +26.80 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.68
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.00
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.22 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.31
    -4.21 (-12.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6780
    +2.2340 (+1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,565.22
    +519.21 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.85
    +25.93 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.23
    +64.62 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

SPI's Solarjuice Technology Inc. Files Patent Applications Related to Improving Solar Module Manufacturing Processes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPI

Solarjuice Technology now taking reservations for production capacity at its Sacramento facility

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that Solarjuice Technology Inc. (SJT), the Company's solar manufacturing division, filed two provisional patents, one regarding utilizing machine learning technologies to improve solar module manufacturing processes, and a second patent application for an innovative apparatus to further automate the solar production line and reduce human errors.

A picture containing boat, indoor, scene, dockDescription automatically generated
A picture containing boat, indoor, scene, dockDescription automatically generated

SJT acquired the existing lease for a 140,000 square foot PV solar plant in Sacramento, California in December 2021 and resumed solar panel production at the facility in March 2022. SJT is working to expand its manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW by year end 2022 with cutting edge 186mm and 210mm cell technologies. Increasing production will enable the Company to accelerate its delivery of solar panels to the US market.

The company now offers a range of solar panel products include 330W, 380W and 410W all black solar panels for residential market, and 450W/550W panels for commercial and utility markets. With the anticipated significant shortage of solar panel supplies in the US market, SJT is currently taking reservations for its production capacities. Increasing production will enable the Company to accelerate its delivery of solar panels to the US market. SJT also offers CEC-listed and fully financed Solar4America branded energy storage systems to the residential market and is ready to ship from the Company's warehouses in California. For more detailed information please visit www.solar4america.com.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699250/SPIs-Solarjuice-Technology-Inc-Files-Patent-Applications-Related-to-Improving-Solar-Module-Manufacturing-Processes

Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Stocks: We're 'nearing peak bear sentiment' on Big Tech, analyst says

    The selling pressure in tech stocks amid slowing growth and rising interest rates is so brutal that an end has to be in sight, according to one tech analyst.

  • Here's what convinced Warren Buffett to pile into this oil company

    As investors grapple with a frustrating trading environment this year, one veteran portfolio manager has a unique perspective on why Buffett is piling into the oil company.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Health (TDOC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for attending today's Teladoc 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. On this call to discuss the results are Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer. During this call, we will also provide our second quarter and full year 2022 outlook, and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • PayPal cuts earnings outlook, but stock gains with new targets seen as ‘achievable’

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have taken a beating this year, but they were headed about 4% higher in after-hours trading Wednesday even as the payment-technology company cut its full-year outlook and revoked its medium-term forecast in conjunction with its latest earnings report.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon