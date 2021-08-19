U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    -27.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,670.00
    -217.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,757.25
    -92.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,131.20
    -23.80 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.89
    -1.57 (-2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    +5.13 (+28.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3700
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,328.02
    -843.55 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.82
    -17.87 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.27
    -114.05 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

In spite of Breedon Group plc's recent pullback, insiders still gained about UK£13k after buying earlier this year.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Insiders who purchased Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 3.5% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£65k is now worth UK£78k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Breedon Group

Breedon Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Director James Brotherton bought UK£65k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.86 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£1.04), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Breedon Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Breedon Group shares, worth about UK£4.9m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Breedon Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Breedon Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Breedon Group insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Breedon Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.