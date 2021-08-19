In spite of Breedon Group plc's recent pullback, insiders still gained about UK£13k after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who purchased Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 3.5% decline over the past week. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of UK£65k is now worth UK£78k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Breedon Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Director James Brotherton bought UK£65k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.86 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£1.04), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Breedon Group shares, worth about UK£4.9m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Breedon Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Breedon Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Breedon Group insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Breedon Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

