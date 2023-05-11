In spite of recent selling, insiders still control 42% of S&U plc (LON:SUS)

Key Insights

Significant insider control over S&U implies vested interests in company growth

58% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in S&U plc (LON:SUS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 42% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of S&U, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About S&U?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in S&U. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of S&U, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

S&U is not owned by hedge funds. Wiseheights Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 14% and 13% of the shares outstanding respectively, Jack Coombs and Graham Derek Coombs are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Vice Chairman, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company. Furthermore, CEO Anthony Michael Coombs is the owner of 10% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 58% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of S&U

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of S&U plc. Insiders have a UK£123m stake in this UK£295m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in S&U. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 24%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for S&U you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

