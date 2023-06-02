In spite of recent selling, insiders still control 45% of Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC)

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Thinkific Labs' growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THNC) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

insiders control a good portion of the company's stock.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Thinkific Labs.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Thinkific Labs?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Thinkific Labs does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Thinkific Labs' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Thinkific Labs. The company's CEO Greg Smith is the largest shareholder with 32% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 26% and 13%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Thinkific Labs

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Thinkific Labs Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$169m, and insiders have CA$76m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 26%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Thinkific Labs better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Thinkific Labs that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

