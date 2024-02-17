In spite of recent selling, insiders still control 53% of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG)

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Kelly Partners Group Holdings implies vested interests in company growth

55% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

If you want to know who really controls Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 53% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Despite recent sales, insiders own the most shares in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Kelly Partners Group Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kelly Partners Group Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kelly Partners Group Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Kelly Partners Group Holdings. With a 48% stake, CEO Brett Kelly is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.2% and 1.4% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Kelly Partners Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own AU$134m worth of shares in the AU$256m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.

General Public Ownership

With a 36% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kelly Partners Group Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kelly Partners Group Holdings that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

